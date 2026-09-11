NHL Agent J.P. Barry Speaks On Canucks Clients Elias Pettersson & Filip Chytil

"I think he really is. I think he knows he has something to prove. I think based on our discussions with him, he's not happy with the way his games been, and he wants to have a bigger impact. So I'm really hoping he gets out of the gate. This is a really big year for him. So we're all excited that he looks the way he does, and let's see how it gels with this kind of, you know, I don't know what you call this new team. It's a bit of a younger team, but a new team."