NHL Agent J.P. Barry Speaks On Canucks Clients Elias Pettersson & Filip Chytil

J.P. Barry recently spoke about Vancouver Canucks forwards Elias Pettersson and Filip Chytil.
J.P. Barry remains one of the top agents across the NHL. He and CAA Sports LCC represent some of the league's top talent, including Nathan MacKinnon, David Pastrňák, and Jack Eichel. Barry and CAA also represent two key players on the Vancouver Canucks, in centers Elias Pettersson and Filip Chytil.
Recently, Barry appeared on Donnie & Dhali and spoke about his Canucks clients. Plenty of questions have surrounded both Pettersson and Chytil, but for very different reasons. Starting with Pettersson, Barry was asked how the 27-year-old looks heading into his ninth NHL campaign.
"I've heard he is raring to go, said Barry. "I heard he worked really hard, and I think people have seen him already this week, so they're seeing some spark there. I think he's excited for a new environment and a new change. And you know, it's on his own team, but I think everything feels a little bit new in Vancouver right now. So I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets out of the gate."
As has been the case for the last few years, trade rumours surrounded Pettersson all off-season. A potential trade involving the Swedish center is anything but simple, as he holds a no-movement clause, meaning he must agree to any trade. When asked if Vancouver's management group approached Pettersson about waiving his no-movement clause, Barry gave an emphatic answer.
"No, that hasn't happened. I think it had to be the right deal. I'll be honest, trades across the league were very, very hard. There were a lot of other players we thought that might be traded, and there were very few trades. So I think it's getting a little difficult to move a very high-end player."
Finally, Barry was asked about being part of the Canucks' current rebuild. The former Calder Trophy winner will turn 28 in November and could face some hard seasons ahead. As Barry explained, Pettersson is ready for whatever challenges come with the rebuild and to lead by example.
"I think he really is. I think he knows he has something to prove. I think based on our discussions with him, he's not happy with the way his games been, and he wants to have a bigger impact. So I'm really hoping he gets out of the gate. This is a really big year for him. So we're all excited that he looks the way he does, and let's see how it gels with this kind of, you know, I don't know what you call this new team. It's a bit of a younger team, but a new team."
As for Chytil, he is coming off another injury-riddled season. The 27-year-old was limited to 12 games and finished the campaign with three goals. When asked about his client, Barry spoke about how confident Chytil is heading into 2026-27.
"He's in great shape. I think it's bad luck. I think some of his situations have been bad luck, and because of that, it led to all of us being really cautious. But he seems really ready to go, and that's a really big story. I think he could really take a step up. We've been waiting for it the last couple years, but injuries have impacted that, so he could he could be a real difference maker."
With Chytil's history of head injuries, there will always be concerns. One bad hit could once again lead to him being sidelined for the majority of the year. As Barry explained, he and his team have had conversations with Chytil not just about his playing career, but also about life after hockey.
"Yeah, we've all had that as a group. We also work closely on Filip with his Czech agent, Ales Volek, who's excellent and used to be a scout, and his brother was a player in the NHL. So yeah, lots of those discussions. But he's bounced back. It's taken a few weeks and a couple of months each time, but he's bounced back, and he feels good right now."
After a long off-season, Vancouver will hit the ice on September 17 in Penticton for training camp. Their first pre-season game is scheduled for September 19 against the Seattle Kraken. The regular season kicks off on September 29 against the Edmonton Oilers.
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