What Happened To Canucks Center Elias Pettersson & Can He Still Find His Way Back?

A deep dive into Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson.
There was a time when the biggest question surrounding Elias Pettersson wasn't whether he was a star, but just how good he could become.
Pettersson burst onto the scene with 10 goals in his first 10 NHL games. By the end of his rookie season, he had 28 goals, 66 points and a Calder Trophy. Four years later, the potential had become something else entirely: 39 goals and 102 points in 80 games.
And it wasn't a one-year wonder.
Through the first 49 games of 2023–24, Pettersson recorded 64 points, which is a 107-point pace over 82 games.
Then something changed.
The Knee Was the Beginning:
January 2024 provides the clearest dividing line in Pettersson's story.
After the 2024 playoffs, Pettersson revealed that he had been playing with a knee injury since January. Then-head coach Rick Tocchet later identified the issue as tendinitis. Pettersson described it as a nagging injury that became increasingly painful the longer he played through it.
The numbers changed considerably.
After producing 64 points through his first 49 games, Pettersson managed only 25 over his final 33. He followed that with one goal and six points in 13 playoff games.
At the start of that decline, the Vancouver Canucks made their long-term commitment, signing Pettersson to an eight-year, $92.8-million extension carrying an $11.6-million annual cap hit.
The knee does not explain everything that followed. But it establishes where the story changed.
Its effects also extended beyond that season. Pettersson acknowledged the following September that he had to "train around" the knee during the offseason because it remained a nagging problem.
That distinction matters. The injury didn't simply affect games. It carried into the period normally used to build strength, conditioning and explosiveness for the following season.
And soon, one problem became several.
When One Problem Became Many:
Pettersson's struggles followed him into 2024–25.
Questions about his preparation intensified. Tocchet eventually said Pettersson's preparation "has to get better," pointing to his practice habits and offseason training plan. Pettersson, for his part, acknowledged that he needed to get stronger.
That criticism can't simply be blamed on the knee. It raises a question that is difficult to answer: how much of Pettersson's physical decline came from an injury that limited his preparation, and how much came from areas of his preparation that needed improvement regardless?
Then there were the relationships around him.
The Miller Rift:
By December 2024, the reported tension between Pettersson and then-teammate J.T. Miller had become impossible to ignore. By January, it had moved beyond speculation.
Then-President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford publicly acknowledged that Pettersson and Miller had a strained relationship that was negatively affecting the team. Rutherford said attempts to resolve the situation would work temporarily before it would "fester again."
But removing Miller didn't restore Pettersson. He finished 2024–25 with 15 goals and 45 points in 64 games before an oblique injury ended his season. The Miller situation can explain part of the environment surrounding Pettersson, but it can't explain everything that happened afterward.
The Tocchet Relationship:
There were also questions surrounding Pettersson's relationship with Tocchet. It would go too far to simply say the two didn't get along. The evidence paints a more complicated picture.
Tocchet publicly challenged Pettersson's preparation, saying it needed to improve if he wanted to return to being a great player. But Tocchet also expressed confidence that Pettersson could respond to the criticism and make the necessary changes.
There was frustration, but a coach's criticism does not necessarily mean the relationship was broken. It added another layer to a period when Pettersson was already trying to rediscover his game while navigating the Miller situation and recurring physical problems.
The Reset That Wasn't:
The summer of 2025 finally offered something different.
Pettersson added significant strength and entered the season talking about “revenge” after the worst year of his NHL career. More importantly, his knee reportedly no longer limited his offseason training the way it had the previous summer. If compromised preparation had been the primary problem, this was an opportunity to begin answering that question.
The full-scale comeback still didn't arrive. Pettersson finished 2025–26 with 15 goals and 51 points in 74 games. And once again, injury interrupted the season.
An upper-body injury kept Pettersson out for eight games in December. When he returned, he acknowledged there had been "a lot of pain trying to shoot the puck."
That came after knee tendinitis had affected his 2024 offseason and an oblique injury ended his 2024–25 season. Pettersson also has a history of significant wrist trouble, having missed the final 30 games of the 2020–21 season with a hyperextended wrist that made shooting difficult.
No public evidence connects that previous wrist injury to his more recent upper-body issue. There is also no evidence that one lingering injury explains everything. However, there is evidence that Pettersson's attempts to rediscover his game have repeatedly been interrupted by physical issues.
And those weren't the only circumstances he was carrying.
Something Bigger Than Hockey
During the 2025–26 season, Pettersson and his wife, Katelyn, suffered a miscarriage. Then, in April, Katelyn revealed that she had suffered a second miscarriage. Pettersson became emotional when discussing what they had endured at his season-ending media availability.
There is no responsible way to quantify how that impacted Pettersson's hockey. Nor should there be. This belongs in an honest account of what was happening to the person while the hockey world evaluated the player.
Injuries. A fractured relationship with Miller. Frustration between player and coach. Enormous expectations. Two miscarriages. Pettersson encountered all of it while trying to recover the form that earned him a $92.8-million contract.
Context isn't necessarily an excuse. But it is still context.
The Player Has Physically Changed
Whatever the explanation, there is evidence that Pettersson has not merely become unlucky around the net.
NHL EDGE tracking showed his top-speed ranking falling from the 94th percentile in 2022–23 to the 72nd percentile in 2024–25. His frequency of bursts above 20 mph fell even further, from the 88th percentile to the 53rd.
His shooting has changed too.
Pettersson fired 257 shots during his 102-point season. In 2025–26, he took only 132 shots.
While the evidence does not identify the cause, it does show that the player is performing differently. Less speed, fewer explosive bursts, far fewer shots. Those changes matter when evaluating a player whose offensive game was once built around deception, separation and one of the NHL's most dangerous releases.
The physical decline can be measured. Confidence can't. But through the injuries, criticism, strained relationships and repeated setbacks, it is fair to wonder how much confidence became part of the equation too.
So, Who Is Elias Pettersson Now?
There is another side to the evidence.
Pettersson blocked 108 shots in 2025–26 while still leading Vancouver with 51 points. He was the only NHL forward to finish with at least 50 points and 100 blocked shots. Blocking shots isn't what Vancouver pays Pettersson $11.6 million to do. But it complicates the idea that he simply stopped caring.
Late in the season, there were flashes of something else. There were a couple of confident dekes and moments when Pettersson attacked defenders rather than hesitating with the puck. Then came an Ovechkin-like highlight-reel goal, the kind of individual play that briefly looked much more like the Pettersson Vancouver remembers.
The Linemate Question
Better linemates would undoubtedly help. But they cannot be the entire explanation either.
The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off offered Pettersson an opportunity to play within a Swedish roster filled with high-end NHL talent. He played all three games and recorded zero points. At the 2026 Olympics, Pettersson again played alongside Sweden's best and finished with two goals and two points in five games. Short international tournaments cannot definitively establish what Pettersson would do over an NHL season with different wingers. They do, however, weaken the idea that better linemates alone will restore him.
If the underlying limitation is physical, teammates cannot restore lost explosiveness. If confidence has become part of the problem, they cannot completely solve that either. And an $11.6-million centre ultimately cannot require perfect circumstances. Pettersson isn't only being paid to benefit from good players; he is being paid to make them better.
Before the linemates can elevate Pettersson, Pettersson first has to rediscover his own baseline.
What Comes Next?
Pettersson is 27 years old. He has 200 goals and 508 points in 545 NHL games. His 102-point season isn't ancient history.
Neither are the last two years.
The knee provided the starting point. His production fell afterward. The injury affected his following offseason. His preparation was publicly questioned. His relationship with Miller deteriorated. Questions surrounded his relationship with Tocchet. An oblique injury ended one season. Another upper-body injury interrupted the next. Away from the rink, he and his wife endured two miscarriages.
Meanwhile, the numbers show a player skating less explosively and shooting considerably less frequently than he once did. None of that absolves Pettersson. It explains why it's become so difficult to determine who he is now.
Vancouver committed $92.8 million to an elite player. For more than two years, it has not consistently received that player.
At some point, context cannot be the only answer. The production has to return. But Vancouver also has to understand what it would be giving away before deciding it never will.
Trade Pettersson too early, and another organization could get its version of the Jack Eichel reset. As for waiting too long, the Canucks could discover they have spent years waiting for a version of Pettersson that no longer exists.
This feels like the year when something has to give. Not because Vancouver has declared that 2026–27 will be his final chance, but because after more than two years of trying to understand what happened to Pettersson, this season may finally provide the answer that matters most: Whether he's finding his way back or whether the player Vancouver has been waiting for is starting to slip away.
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