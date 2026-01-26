Penguins Bryan Rust To Receive Hearing For Illegal Check To The Head Of Canucks Brock Boeser

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust will have a hearing after his hit to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser on Sunday. The hit came in the last few seconds of the third period, with Rust making clear contact with Boeser's head. While Boeser did make it back to the bench on his own, he was skating next to the trainer and needed help standing up after the hit.
The hit was dangerous as Rust clearly stuck his elbow out and made contact with Boeser's head. Post-game, Head Coach Adam Foote did not have an update and was not happy with the play. Here is what Foote said to the media on Sunday.
"I don't have an update yet, but I just looked at the hit. It wasn't pretty. It was a headshot [...] I'm sure the league will look at it, because it was. Even though he may have been desperate to get Boes down because it was a scrum at the net, I still think it was something that you had to be in control of your body. I thought it was a little bit of a vicious hit to the head."
Boeser's teammates were also not happy with the hit. Jake DeBrusk called it "a pretty dirty play," while Teddy Blueger said, "I don’t think Rusty is a dirty player, but I think it was pretty clear head contact." Rust was not penalized on the play.
After falling to the Penguins on Sunday, the Canucks had a day off on Monday. More information on Boeser should be available on Tuesday after the morning skate. Boeser has played in 50 games this season, scoring 12 goals and recording 25 points.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.