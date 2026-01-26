Should The Canucks Recall Jonathan Lekkerimäki?

Mindset aside, another positive point of Lekkerimäki remaining in Abbotsford for the rest of the season is that it gives him a break from the back-and-forth. After jumping around in 2024–25, and then bouncing back and forth a little more this season, the forward will have played quite a bit by the end of this season. While the trip from Abbotsford to Vancouver is nowhere near as bad of a commute as it could be for some AHL players, the amount of playing time Lekkerimäki has taken part in is a good chunk more than what he’s been used to in the past when playing in the SHL. Keep in mind that this is a second-year player who played in a total of 76 games last year at both the NHL and AHL level as well as in the post-season. He’s also dealt with two different injuries this season and sustained another one during the Calder Cup playoffs last year. More back-and-forth and switching between different leagues’ styles of play may result in him re-aggravating something or even sustaining another injury.