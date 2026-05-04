Projected 2027 First Overall Pick Lists Canucks Defenceman As His Favourite Player

While the 2027 NHL Draft is still over a year away, there is already a consensus for who will be picked first overall. Defenceman Landon DuPont has dominated the WHL over the last two seasons with the Everett Silvertips and is considered one of the best defensive prospects of the last decade. With the Vancouver Canucks projected to be a lottery team next year, fans and media in the market are already discussing the potential of drafting DuPont.