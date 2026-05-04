New Report Adds Pierre Dorion To Long List Of Candidates Interviewed By The Vancouver Canucks For Open General Manager Job

Pierre Dorion spent close to a decade as the GM of the Ottawa Senators.
Another name can be added to the long list of candidates interviewed for the Vancouver Canucks' open general manager job. In a post on social media, TSN's Darren Dreger wrote, "Former Ottawa Senators GM, Pierre Dorion was in Vancouver last week and has interviewed for the Canucks GM vacancy." Dorion has not been listed with an organization since 2023, when he was let go by the Ottawa Senators.
Dorion has plenty of experience as an NHL executive. He served as the Senators' GM from 2016-2023, and before that, was with Ottawa in different capacities since 2007. Dorion also spent time as a scout with both the New York Rangers and the Montréal Canadiens since 1994.
Under Dorion's leadership, the Senators posted a regular-season record of 225-261-59. During that time, Ottawa made the playoffs once, which was in 2017. Some notable draft picks made during Dorion's time as GM include Tim Stützle, Jake Sanderson and Brady Tkachuk.
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