Former Canuck & Hall-Of-Famer To Take On Management Role With The Maple Leafs

While known primarily for his time with Toronto, Sundin also spent 41 games as a member of the Canucks during the 2008–09 season. Vancouver signed him to a one-year deal worth $5.626M back on December 18, 2008. Though his tenure was short, the forward scored nine goals and 19 assists in his time with the Canucks, while also putting up three goals and five assists in eight post-season games. Most notably, he scored the shootout winner in his return to Toronto, helping the Canucks win the game by a score of 3–2.