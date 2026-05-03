Former Canuck & Hall-Of-Famer To Take On Management Role With The Maple Leafs

Former Canucks forward Mats Sundin has been hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Former Vancouver Canucks forward and Hall-of-Famer Mats Sundin has officially been hired for a front-office role.
Sundin, longtime Toronto Maple Leafs captain from 1997–98 to 2007–08, was announced as the Maple Leafs’ senior executive advisor of hockey operations on Sunday afternoon. Alongside his announcement was the news that former Arizona Coyotes General Manager and President of Hockey Operations, John Chayka, would be joining the Maple Leafs as GM.
This news comes around the same time that the Canucks take part in their own search for a new General Manager, during which many Maple Leafs candidates had also been linked to the Canucks. Names such as Boston Bruins Assistant General Manager Evan Gold were also reported to be in consideration for the Maple Leafs’ role as well as Vancouver’s.
While known primarily for his time with Toronto, Sundin also spent 41 games as a member of the Canucks during the 2008–09 season. Vancouver signed him to a one-year deal worth $5.626M back on December 18, 2008. Though his tenure was short, the forward scored nine goals and 19 assists in his time with the Canucks, while also putting up three goals and five assists in eight post-season games. Most notably, he scored the shootout winner in his return to Toronto, helping the Canucks win the game by a score of 3–2.
With Sundin and Chayka now hired, the Maple Leafs are now off the board when it comes to open GM positions in the NHL.
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