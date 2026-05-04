Sweden Goes Undefeated, Czechia Finishes Second: Canucks At The 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games

The Canucks' time at the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games has come to a close.
The 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games have officially wrapped. In the three-game tournament serving as a prelude to the IIHF World Championship, six total members of the Vancouver Canucks took part in games for their respective teams, though only three ended up playing in the final day’s slate on May 3.
During the first day of the tournament, Filip Hronek and Nils Höglander both sustained injuries in their respective matches. Progress looks positive for Hronek, whose injury is not expected to be serious according to Czechia General Manager Jiří Šlégr. No update is available for Höglander quite yet.
Switzerland 1, Czechia 0
Czechia and Switzerland had to go past regulation in order to reach a conclusion, as neither team scored during the first of their three periods. Abbotsford Canucks goaltender Jiří Patera, who played the day before, got today’s game off as Czechia goaltender Josef Kořenář started in net and stopped 29 shots in regulation. Swiss forwards Tyler Moy and Théo Rochette won the game for Switzerland by scoring in the shootout.
Sweden 3, Finland 2
Recording their third win of the tournament by 3–2 against Finland, Sweden took the crown for first-place at the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games by going undefeated. While they didn’t open the scoring in today’s game, Canucks forward Liam Öhgren scored his second goal and fourth point of the tournament to tie things up during the second period. André Petersson and Karl Henriksson scored for Sweden after that, bringing their lead up to 3–1. Roni Hirvonen scored one more for Finland to bring the score up to 3–2.
With the tournament now over, teams will turn their attention towards preparing for the 2026 IIHF World Championship, which is set to begin on May 15 and run until the end of the month.
Up Next:
2026 IIHF World Championship: May 15 to 31
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