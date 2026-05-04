Sweden Goes Undefeated, Czechia Finishes Second: Canucks At The 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games

Recording their third win of the tournament by 3–2 against Finland, Sweden took the crown for first-place at the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games by going undefeated. While they didn’t open the scoring in today’s game, Canucks forward Liam Öhgren scored his second goal and fourth point of the tournament to tie things up during the second period. André Petersson and Karl Henriksson scored for Sweden after that, bringing their lead up to 3–1. Roni Hirvonen scored one more for Finland to bring the score up to 3–2.