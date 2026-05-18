Räty And Finland Beat Sasson And USA, Hronek And Czechia Take Down Karlsson And Sweden: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

Finland put Team USA on the ropes by scoring three goals during the first period, while Matt Coronato managed one goal for the U.S. in that same window. Two goals from Lenni Hämeenaho and Saku Mäenalanen put Finland’s lead out of reach for the U.S., who only managed one more goal from Ryan Leonard by the end of the game. Anton Lundell rounded things off for Finland to put the game away by a score of 6–2.