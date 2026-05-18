Canucks Co-President Henrik Sedin Wants To 'Build A Team That The Fans Can Be Proud Of'

“There might be times where we feel, and the city feels, that we’re taking two steps forward. There’s going to be times where they feel like this is going the wrong way, but you have to stick to the plan, and you can’t stress about when things are going downhill a little bit, and you can’t be over-positive when things are going well either, for a short period of time. We know what you need to do, we’ve got to fill this roster up with some character guys and build a team that the fans can be proud of.”