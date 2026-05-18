Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Markus Ruck

A deep dive into Medicine Hat Tigers center Markus Ruck.
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is Medicine Hat Tigers center Markus Ruck, who Vancouver could select 33rd overall.
If the Canucks draft Liam Ruck with the 24th pick, it makes all the sense in the world to draft his brother, Markus, at the start of the second round. Markus led the CHL points this year with 108, while his 87 assists were tied for the third-most by a WHL player in the 21st century. Listed at 5'11", 167 lbs, Ruck is the 24th-ranked North American Skater according to NHL Central Scouting for the 2026 draft.
Ruck saw a 79-point increase this year compared to his rookie season in 2024-25. He helped lead the Tigers to a Central Division title, despite the organization losing a large portion of its roster in the 2025 off-season. Ruck is also considered a versatile player, as he can play both at center and on the wing.
Over his career, Ruck has represented Canada twice in major tournaments. He won a Gold at the 2024 U17 World Challenge and recorded four points in five games at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Ruck also represented Canada at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, where he played alongside his brother, as well as current WHL stars Ryan Lin, Keaton Verhoeff, Daxon Rudolph, and Mathis Preston.
In the offensive zone, Ruck is known for his playmaking. He is constantly moving his feet and trying to pull defenders out of position in order to open up passing lanes. When he doesn't have the puck, Ruck is always moving to find open ice so his teammates can connect with him on passes and set up scoring opportunities.
As for the defensive zone, Ruck's ability to read the play has helped him become a strong penalty killer. He also showed an ability to win puck battles along the boards, as well as rush defenders into making poor decisions with the puck. Ruck's defensive work also benefited the transition game, as he could create zone exits either by carrying the puck or by finding a teammate in the neutral zone with an accurate pass.
Drafting Ruck would be a smart move for several reasons. Not only is he a talented player who projects as a middle-six forward, but he is also from BC and grew up cheering for Vancouver. If the Canucks can snag not only Markus but also his brother, Liam, they will have strengthened their prospect group, while also adding a pair of players that fans in the market are already excited about.
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