Räty Extends Point Streak To Two Games In Finland’s 4–1 Win: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

The second day of the 2026 IIHF World Championship saw two members of the Vancouver Canucks take part in the day’s action. Aatu Räty and Finland won their second game in as many days, keeping them atop the standings of Group B, while Filip Hronek and Czechia took an overtime loss against Slovenia. Here is a recap of the Canucks’ performances at the 2026 IIHF World Championship on May 15.