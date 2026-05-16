Räty Extends Point Streak To Two Games In Finland’s 4–1 Win: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

Canucks forward Aatu Räty and Finland registered their second win of the tournament, while Filip Hronek and Czechia lost to Slovenia in overtime.
The second day of the 2026 IIHF World Championship saw two members of the Vancouver Canucks take part in the day’s action. Aatu Räty and Finland won their second game in as many days, keeping them atop the standings of Group B, while Filip Hronek and Czechia took an overtime loss against Slovenia. Here is a recap of the Canucks’ performances at the 2026 IIHF World Championship on May 15.
Finland 4, Hungary 1
Less than a day after taking a 3–1 win against Germany during the tournament’s opening day, Räty and Finland notched their second win of the 2026 World Championship. Former Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujärvi scored after being promoted to the first-line, while Janne Kuokkanen and Ville Heinola also found the back of the net. After the win, Finland remains the first-placed team in Group B with six points and a 7:2 goal differential.
Räty notched his second point of the tournament in today’s effort, assisting on a goal from linemate Kuokkanen. While he’d also been paired with Puljujärvi the game before, after the latter’s promotion in the lineup, Räty ended up skating with Eemil Erholtz instead. The Canucks forward finished today’s game with 11:54 minutes played, tied with Saku Mäenalanen for the second-lowest TOI on his team.
Slovenia 3, Czechia 2 (OT)
While Czechia won their first game of the tournament on Friday against Denmark, today, they ended up with a slightly different result. Despite outshooting Slovenia 35–17, Czechia fell in overtime thanks to a breakaway goal for Marcel Mahkovec. Czechia’s two goals of the game were both scored in the second period by Martin Kaut and Lukáš Sedlák.
Hronek reprised his role as a top-pairing defenceman for Czechia today, remaining alongside veteran Michal Kempný in the 3–2 overtime loss. Once again, the Canucks defenceman led his team in ice time with 24:38 minutes played through the game’s grand total of 61:14. This wasn’t the only stat Hronek led his team (and Slovenia) in, however, as he also produced a game-high of five shots on goal.
May 16 Standings:
Group A:
Finland: 2–0–0–0
Switzerland: 2–0–0–0
Austria: 1–0–0–0
Latvia: 0–0–0–1
USA: 0–0–0–1
Germany: 0–0–0–1
Great Britain: 0–0–0–1
Hungary: 0–0–0–1
Group B:
Canada: 2–0–0–0
Czechia: 1–0–1–0
Slovakia: 1–0–0–0
Slovenia: 0–1–0–0
Norway: 0–0–0–1
Sweden: 0–0–0–1
Denmark: 0–0–0–1
Italy: 0–0–0–1
May 17 Schedule:
Great Britain vs. USA - 3:20 am PT
Denmark vs. Sweden - 7:20 am PT
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