Abbotsford Canucks Play In First Division Final In Franchise History: One Year Ago Today

One year ago today, the Abbotsford Canucks played in their first division final in franchise history.
Welcome to the 2025 Calder Cup Throwback Series. Throughout the course of April, May, and June, we’ll be looking back at some of the biggest moments in the Abbotsford Canucks’ Calder Cup championship run from 2025.
One year ago today, Abbotsford played in their first Division Final game in franchise history, taking a 2–0 win against the then Conference-leading Colorado Eagles. While both teams fought hard, with only Ty Mueller’s power play goal making the difference for 59 of the game’s 60 minutes, Abbotsford ended up pulling out the win.
Prior to this game, the farthest Abbotsford had gone in the AHL post-season was the second round. In the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, the AHL Canucks defeated Colorado in three games during their first-round matchup, only to be swept by the Ontario Reign the series after.
This particular game also marked former Canucks goaltender Artūrs Šilovs’ third shutout of the 2025 post-season. He stopped all 22 of the shots he faced during this matchup, including four apiece from Eagles forwards Jake Wise and Chris Wagner as well as defenceman Calle Rosén. On the other side of the ice, Colorado goaltender Trent Miner also made 22 stops.
Abbotsford’s Game 1 win ended up making a big difference in the team’s post-season campaign. The series ultimately required all five games to reach a conclusion, with the last-three played in Colorado due to the Eagles’ home-ice advantage. A 5–3 loss in Game 2 resulted in the series moving to Colorado with a 1–1 tie.
Follow along with the 2025 Calder Cup Throwback Series below.
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