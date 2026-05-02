Räty Scores First Point, Finland And Sweden Collect Wins: Canucks At The 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games

Canucks on Sweden and Finland registered wins in today's Fortuna Hockey Games matchups.
Six members of the Vancouver Canucks were named to their respective countries’ rosters at the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games this weekend. However, on the opening day of April 30, two players — Filip Hronek for Czechia and Nils Höglander for Sweden — sustained injuries in their respective games and did not play in their teams’ May 2 matchups. Having said that, CHEK TV's Rick Dhaliwal provided a positive report on Hronek today from Czechia General Manager Jiří Šlégr, noting that his injury "is not serious."
Finland 5, Switzerland 3
The only Canuck taking part in this matchup was Aatu Räty, who nabbed his first point of the tournament off the game’s opening goal scored by Patrik Puistola near the 17-minute mark. Ironically enough, this was followed up by a goal from none-other than Aku Räty, the Canucks forward’s younger brother.
Finland managed to put together a 4–0 lead near the halfway point of the game, causing Switzerland to switch goaltender Stéphane Charlin out for Kevin Pasche. Soon after, Finland made it 5–0 thanks to Janne Kuokkanen. Despite Switzerland scoring three unanswered, Finland’s big lead helped the team to their first win of the tournament.
Sweden 4, Czechia 2
With Hronek out for Czechia and Höglander out for Sweden, it was Sweden that managed to secure the win, making it their second of the tournament. In net for Czechia was Abbotsford Canucks goaltender Jiří Patera, who stopped 20 of 24 shots faced from Sweden.
Sweden opened the scoring thanks to Ivar Stenberg, though Czechia knotted things at one later in the second period. From there, it was Sweden who quickly clawed their way to a lead after goals from Isac Hedqvist, Viggo Björck (brother of Canucks prospect Wilson), and former Canucks defenceman Erik Brännström. Linus Karlsson collected his second point of the tournament by assisting on Björck’s goal in his team’s victory.
Up Next:
May 3:
Sweden vs. Finland
Czechia vs. Switzerland
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.