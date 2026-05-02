Räty Scores First Point, Finland And Sweden Collect Wins: Canucks At The 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games

Six members of the Vancouver Canucks were named to their respective countries’ rosters at the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games this weekend. However, on the opening day of April 30, two players — Filip Hronek for Czechia and Nils Höglander for Sweden — sustained injuries in their respective games and did not play in their teams’ May 2 matchups. Having said that, CHEK TV's Rick Dhaliwal provided a positive report on Hronek today from Czechia General Manager Jiří Šlégr, noting that his injury "is not serious."