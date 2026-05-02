Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Sabres End Zadorov, Lindholm & Reichel's Season

The three players on the Bruins with ties to Canucks are Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm and Lukas Reichel. Zadorov and Lindholm both left Vancouver as free agents during the 2024 off-season, while Reichel was traded at the 2026 trade deadline. Of the three, Lindholm led the way with two goals, while Zadorov finished the series with one assist.