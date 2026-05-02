Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Sabres End Zadorov, Lindholm & Reichel's Season

The Boston Bruins have been eliminated from the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Three former Vancouver Canucks had their dreams of lifting the 2026 Stanley Cup come to a close. On Friday, the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1, which secured a series win for Vancouver's expansion cousin. The victory was Buffalo's first series win since 2006-07, when they went to the Conference Final.
The three players on the Bruins with ties to Canucks are Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm and Lukas Reichel. Zadorov and Lindholm both left Vancouver as free agents during the 2024 off-season, while Reichel was traded at the 2026 trade deadline. Of the three, Lindholm led the way with two goals, while Zadorov finished the series with one assist.
There are also two players on the Sabres' roster with ties to Vancouver. Luke Schenn and Tanner Pearson were among the scratches for Game 6. Neither played a game in the series.
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