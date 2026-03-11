'Just Getting More & More Comfortable Playing The NHL Game.': Canucks Aatu Räty Discusses Faceoffs & His 2025-26 Season So Far

Aatu Räty is adjusting to life as a full-time NHLer with the Vancouver Canucks. The 23-year-old has played 48 games this season and is set to hit the 100-game mark for his career before the month is over. With just 18 games left during the 2025-26 campaign, Räty is focused on showing management and the coaching staff that he is ready for a bigger role in the future.
This is the first season in which Räty has not played a game in the AHL. Over his career, he has played 169 games with both the Abbotsford Canucks and the Bridgeport Islanders, scoring 44 goals and recording 119 points. As Räty explained, there is an adjustment period when players go from part-time to full-time at the NHL level.
"I mean, obviously, just getting used to the day-to-day of the NHL," said Räty. "I feel like I'm getting very comfortable here. But also, learning so much from the players and also from the coaches. My defensive games got a lot better, and yeah, just getting more and more comfortable playing the NHL game."
One of the ways Räty is carving out a role for the Canucks is by consistently winning faceoffs. Of the 118 players who have taken at least 400 faceoffs this year, he ranks tied for second in win percentage at 61.1%. Räty's ability to win key faceoffs has also led to him getting more ice time, as he will sometimes jump over the boards for a defensive-zone draw or an overtime faceoff.
"100%, yeah. That's definitely my biggest strength right now. I'm still trying to improve, and definitely want to be one of the best in the league at that. That's a good way to get minutes and, you know, even, like, (against the Jets), get a shift in overtime and stuff like that. So definitely really proud of that. And, yeah, keep trying to work on that."
As for his overall game, Räty continues to work with the coaching staff to get better every day. Not only is there a focus on individual skill, but also on learning how to play as a five-man unit. As Räty explained, he is constantly communicating with the coaching staff in order to find ways to improve his game.
"We're on the same page. I know what I need to work on, and they agree. They give me good pointers and stuff like that. But at the same time, most of the stuff that you're doing during the year, though, you're focused on more team-oriented stuff. Obviously, it's important to work on your own skill set and everything, but I think a lot of stuff is like inside the game. How to mark this guy and more stuff like that.
Räty will be a player to keep an eye on for the Canucks over the final month of the season. Not only has he been consistent in the faceoff dot, but he has also shown, with 114 hits, that he can play a physical brand of hockey. Ultimately, Räty is developing into a solid NHLer who should play a key role for the foreseeable future.
