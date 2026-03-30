NHL Insider Believes The Vancouver Canucks Could Be Making A Change At GM This Off-Season

Patrik Allvin is rumoured to be on the hot seat.
There are a lot of questions surrounding the Vancouver Canucks as they head towards the 2026 off-season. This year has gone off the rails for the organization, as the Canucks are projected to finish the campaign at the bottom of the standings. One of the big questions revolves around Vancouver's management and coaching group, as there could be significant changes before the start of the 2026-27 season.
In a recent article for Sportsnet, Nick Kypreos wrote about General Manager Patrik Allvin's future with the organization. The NHL insider wrote, "In Vancouver, there are strong suggestions that change is coming, but to what extent remains unclear. Until there is a better understanding of Jim Rutherford's full commitment to a rebuild, things remain fluid. Either way, I hear GM Patrik Allvin doesn't expect to survive past this season."
Allvin was hired as GM on January 26, 2022. Since taking over the job, the Canucks have made the playoffs once and have a 169-144-45 regular-season record. Allvin signed a three-year extension with the organization ahead of the 2024-25 season, meaning he has one more year on his current deal.
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