Report: Canucks Scheduled To Take Four Prospects To Dinner At The 2026 NHL Scouting Combine
The 2026 NHL Scouting Combine is taking place this week in Buffalo.
The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly taking four prospects out to dinner at the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine. As reported by Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali, the four prospects Vancouver will dine with are Gavin McKenna, Chase Reid, Caleb Malhotra and Ivar Stenberg. While taking a prospect out to dinner does not guarantee an organization will draft them, it is a good indication of which prospects a team is potentially leaning towards.
In addition to Dhaliwal's report, San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng reported that McKenna's only dinner this week would be with the Canucks. McKenna is a favourite to go first overall but could drop to third depending on what the Toronto Maple Leafs and the San Jose Sharks do with their selections. This past season, McKenna played in the NCAA, where he posted 51 points in 35 games.
Vancouver has a total of 10 picks, which include two in the first round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The last time the Canucks had a pick in the top three was in 1999, when they drafted Daniel and Henrik Sedin second and third overall. The 2026 NHL Draft will take place on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo.
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