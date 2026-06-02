Report: Canucks To Sign Russian Prospect Safonov

Ilya Safonov has spent his entire career in Russia.
The Vancouver Canucks could be adding some size to their lineup for next season. According to a report by Daria Tuboltseva of RG Media, Russian forward Ilya Safonov could be making the move to the NHL next season. The 25-year-old center is listed at 6'4", 205 lbs and played last year in the KHL with Ak Bars Kazan.
As reported by Tuboltseva. "Safonov initially had an agreement with Vancouver’s previous management group. After the changes, his move became uncertain. However, according to the latest information, the player and the club have now reached an agreement on a contract. Safonov is expected to sign a one-year entry-level contract."
Vancouver acquired Safonov from the Chicago Blackhawks just after the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The trade was for future considerations. Chicago initially drafted Safonov in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Over his KHL career, Safonov has played 331 regular-season games and recorded 128 points. This year, he finished with 16 goals and 33 points in 68 games. Safonov and Ak Bars Kazan made it to the KHL Final this year, but fell in six games to Lokomotiv Yaroslavl.
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