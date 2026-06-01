Why The Canucks Need To Bring Brendan Gallagher Home

Whether it's via trade or signing, if Gallagher is bought out, Ryan Johnson and his staff need to find a way to bring the hometown hero home. With plenty of questions surrounding the leadership group, having a player like the former Giants captain in the locker room can benefit both the younger and the more experienced players on this team. Not only has Gallagher proven to be a leader on the ice, but he is never afraid to step up to the mic and be a visual leader in the media.