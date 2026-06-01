Why The Canucks Need To Bring Brendan Gallagher Home

Brendan Gallagher would be the perfect addition to the Vancouver Canucks for the 2026-27 season.
The Vancouver Canucks have the chance to rectify a mistake the organization made 16 years ago. At the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Vancouver had the opportunity to select Brendan Gallagher but instead chose defenceman Adam Polasek with the 145th overall pick. Gallagher was picked by the Montréal Canadiens at 147th overall, and the rest is history.
While Gallagher is from Edmonton, Vancouver has always been considered his home. He played in the WHL for the Vancouver Giants and, to this day, still ranks as the franchise's all-time leader in goals and points. Gallagher also spends plenty of time in BC during the off-season and has become a player Canucks fans have cheered for over the past decade.
This off-season presents an interesting opportunity for Vancouver. While Gallagher has one year left on his current deal, which carries an AAV of $6.5 million, it appears that his time in Montréal is coming to a close. This comes after the Canadiens repeatedly scratched Gallagher in the post-season, resulting in him playing just three of their 19 games during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
During his year-end media availability, Gallagher was asked about his future with Montréal. In talking about his time, the 34-year-old became visibly emotional and even needed to step away from the camera for a few moments. After close to 1,000 regular-season and post-season games combined with the organization, it is understandable why Gallagher would need some time before discussing his time with the Canadiens, which is most likely coming to an end.
As the media availability continued, Gallagher made it clear that he has no intention of retiring. He was later asked about the possibility of finishing his career with the Canucks, and said, "Vancouver would be a great place." While this statement doesn't mean Gallagher is 100% going to be with the Canucks next season, it does show that there is at least potential interest in the former WHL star coming home.
Whether it's via trade or signing, if Gallagher is bought out, Ryan Johnson and his staff need to find a way to bring the hometown hero home. With plenty of questions surrounding the leadership group, having a player like the former Giants captain in the locker room can benefit both the younger and the more experienced players on this team. Not only has Gallagher proven to be a leader on the ice, but he is never afraid to step up to the mic and be a visual leader in the media.
In the end, bringing Gallagher to Vancouver for the 2026-27 season seems like an easy win for this new management group. As mentioned, he is a leader and would instantly become a fan favourite, as he is already beloved by many in the market. Ultimately, if there is an opportunity for Gallagher to finish his career in a Canucks jersey, the organization should find a way to make it happen.
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