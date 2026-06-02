Canucks Officially Announce Manny Malhotra As 23rd Head Coach In Franchise History

"Manny and I have been in the battle together before, so I know firsthand what a good teacher, leader, and quality person he is,” Canucks GM Johnson said in a press release today. “Connection, consistency and putting in place the proper foundation will be key for our group moving forward. Manny is a great coach who has the right skillset and mentality to help players develop and get better each day. We both believe that pressure is a privilege, and learning to become a good pro takes patience, dedication, and a ‘be better than yesterday’ mindset. He loves the game and getting to know what makes his players tick and I am very confident Manny will help us ice a competitive and hard-working team that our fans will be proud of moving forward.”