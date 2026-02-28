Report: Former Canucks Forward Kiefer Sherwood Could Be On The Move Again

The 2025-26 season is turning into a chaotic one for Kiefer Sherwood. After being traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the San Jose Sharks on January 19, a report indicates that the 30-year-old could be on the move again. Sherwood is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year and is projected to recieve a signifacnt contract this coming off-season.
The latest report comes from Pierre Lebrun of the Athletic. In his article, Lebrun writes, "A league source told me this week that the Sharks are open to the possibility of flipping Sherwood if they can’t get him signed. Given his low cap hit ($1.5 million), there should be a robust market for him as a rental player."
If San Jose does elect to flip Sherwood, it will be interesting to see if they can get back more than the Canucks recieved in the inital deal. Vancouver acquired two second-round picks for Sherwood when he was dealt in January. Since being traded, Sherwood has played two games with the Sharks and recorded 12 hits.
As for San Jose, they are struggling at the moment. The Sharks are 3-6-1 in their last 10 and currently sit five points below the playoff bar. They have one more game against the Canucks this season where Vancouver will travel to SAP Center on April 11.
The 2026 trade deadline is scheduled for March 6 at noon PT. The Canucks will be in Chicago as they have a game a few hours after the deadline passes. Once the deadline has passed, Patrik Allvin is scheduled to speak to the media about the moves Vancouver did and did not make.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.