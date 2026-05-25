Sasson & USA Register Second Regulation Win Of The Tournament: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

While Filip Hronek didn’t end up on the scoresheet today, one interesting situation unfolded post-game regarding the Canucks defenceman. Norway’s Noah Steen was seen pestering Hronek after Czechia’s loss, leading Hronek to slash at the forward’s knee with his stick. The Canucks defenceman was not penalized for the play. During the game itself, Hronek played in a total of 22:14 minutes — lower than most of his other totals during this tournament, but still a team-high today.