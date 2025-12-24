The Canucks Are Playing Better Hockey Away From Rogers Arena This Season

If the Vancouver Canucks only played on the road throughout the 2025–26 season, they’d be in a playoff spot right now. The Canucks’ .571 points percentage on the road would put them in the first wild card spot at the moment, surpassing the Los Angeles Kings, who currently occupy this spot.

Vancouver’s road games have presented the team with much more success — and luck — than their stretches on home ice. With that being said, many of their road numbers have been consistent with the Canucks’ struggles regardless of where they play out of. Here’s a look at the in-depth numbers behind Vancouver’s road record.

Vancouver’s Most Recent Road Trip Win Streak Was Made Possible By Excellent Goaltending

Throughout their most recent five-game road trip, the Canucks took down the New Jersey Devils, Rangers, New York Islanders, and Boston Bruins, only facing defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers in their last road match. Aside from the stellar goaltending they received from both Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen, theoretically, their stats have remained the same as the rest of their road trips.

Throughout October and November, the Canucks’ goaltending numbers were good — but not to the same level as what was seen this past week. Vancouver’s October SV% totaled to an average of .909%, during which Demko started four games (averaging .923%) while Lankinen started in three (averaging .890%). November’s numbers declined slightly, coming to an average of .882% between Lankinen (three starts, .914% average), Demko (two starts, .857% average), Nikita Tolopilo (two starts, .886% average), and Jiří Patera (one start, .825%). The lone time Vancouver registered a SV% of lower than .900% in December’s road games was in their loss to the Flyers on Monday in Philadelphia.

The Canucks Have Yet To Register An Average Faceoff Win Percentage Of Higher Than 50% On The Road

As impressive as their road record has been compared to their home counterpart, the Canucks are still facing issues in other stats that they’ve had difficulties with on home ice. While it’s slowly starting to improve with the addition of Marco Rossi to their lineup, Vancouver’s faceoff win percentage on the road has yet to hit above 50% on average per month, with their highest recorded single-game winning rate being 57.9% against the Flyers on Monday.

The Canucks have been consistent in the faceoff dot this season, which isn’t actually the greatest thing in this case given that 15 of their 21 road games this year have featured faceoff winning percentages of less than 50%. To add to that, three of these games ended with the Canucks having a FOW% of lower than 40. Their lowest average per month was recorded in October, during which they put up 42.7% in the faceoff dot. Again, this number is going up slightly incrementally, as they put up 48.6% in November and 48.9% in December.

November Was Vancouver’s Most Offensively-Productive Month On The Road

Despite many issues hitting the Canucks in November, namely injuries and an unknown goaltending situation, this particular month was their most offensively-productive while on the road. While Vancouver averaged around 2.66 goals per game on the road in October and December, during the month of November, they registered an average of 3.63 goals per game. They scored five or more goals in half of the games they played in this month, with three of these resulting in wins.

One part of what made the Canucks so offensively dynamic in November is their success on the power play. Throughout this month, Vancouver registered a power play conversion rate of 28.6% — the highest of all three months so far this season. They recorded three games in which they scored multiple power play goals and converted on a total of eight of 28 opportunities. All three of their November road wins included at least one power play tally.

Vancouver enters the holiday break at 31st overall in the NHL, trailed only by the Chicago Blackhawks. They have one more road game on December 29th against the Seattle Kraken before the end of 2025.

