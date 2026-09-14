The Canucks Control The Waiver Wire; Recent History Shows Why It Matters

Eeli Tolvanen offers the offensive equivalent. The Predators waived the 30th-overall pick in December 2022 after he put up four points in 13 games. The Seattle Kraken already had a 16-8-3 record when they claimed him, meaning most teams had the first opportunity. Tolvanen went on to score 16 goals in 48 games with Seattle that season. He developed into a middle-six forward, producing three consecutive seasons with more than 35 points and scoring 23 goals in 2024–25.