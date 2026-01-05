The Canucks Have A Better Record In Back-To-Back Games Than At Home Or On The Road

The Vancouver Canucks have accomplished some very random things throughout the 2025–26 season. Surprisingly, they’ve registered a better record when on back-to-backs (9–5–4) than both their home (4–12–3) and away (12–8–2) records when sorted by points-percentage.

For starters, Vancouver has yet to go without recording at least a point during a back-to-back this season, with their lowest point total being one lone point during November 28 to 29. They have won both games of a back-to-back twice (October 16 and 17; December 19 and 20) and registered three points once (November 8 and 9). They have also sustained five injuries to their roster throughout all 18 games in back-to-backs, though their last recorded injury absence took place on December 6 against the Minnesota Wild.

In 18 games played as part of a back-to-back this season, the Canucks have registered a points-percentage of 0.61. At home, they have a startlingly-low 0.289 points-percentage, while their road points-percentage is 0.59 — only a tad lower than what they’ve produced during back-to-backs. Exactly 50% of the games they’ve played in back-to-backs have gone to overtime, with Vancouver winning five of them.

When looking at the difference between Vancouver’s records in the first game of a back-to-back versus the last, there’s almost no difference. While the Canucks have registered more regulation wins in the first game on their back-to-backs (5–3–1), their 4–2–3 record in the second-halves comes out to the exact same points-percentage — 0.61. Vancouver has also produced around the same amount of goals in the first game of their back-to-backs (30) compared to the second (29).

One of the bigger differences between the first and second games of Vancouver’s back-to-backs is the shots they produce as well as allow. In the first games, the Canucks have averaged 27.2 per game while allowing around 27.78 — in other words, the differential is pretty even. Things take a massive turn in the second game of their back-to-backs, as the Canucks’ average shots produced drop to 26.5 per game, while the amount they allow soars up to 31.67. Clearly, while their record doesn’t reflect it, the toll of playing two games in as many days impacts the Canucks — particularly in the back-half.

More differences in Vancouver’s back-to-back records arise in the home games they play versus those played on the road. When taking part in a back-to-back at home, the Canucks have a record of 3–3–3. On the road, their record shoots up to 6–2–1; good for a points-percentage of 0.72. Vancouver’s best record comes in their first games on the road, during which they’ve put up a record of 4–1–0. In the second-half of their road back-to-backs, they’ve posted a record of 2–1–1. At home, the Canucks have put up an effort of 1–2–1 in first games and 2–1–2 in second games.

The Canucks’ next back-to-back takes place during their upcoming six-game road trip, which will take them away from Vancouver until January 17. During this back-to-back, the Canucks will take on the Montréal Canadiens on January 12 and the Ottawa Senators on January 13.

