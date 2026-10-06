Canucks’ Tough Road-Trip Test Will Be Even Tougher For Jake DeBrusk

Vancouver Canucks
482 Members•5,150 Posts
Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2026 11:00 PMPublished Oct 6, 2026 11:00 PM
The Canucks will embark on a tough six-game road trip out east. For Jake DeBrusk, who missed the past two games due to the flu, the task of grinding out the road trip may prove to be even more difficult.
The Vancouver Canucks are about to embark on one of their most physically-daunting road trips of the 2026–27 season. Only four games into the regular-season, Vancouver’s upcoming trip will see the team play the Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, and Tampa Bay Lightning all before October 20.
A lengthy road trip against strong opponents like these — beginning with the defending Stanley Cup Champions, no less — is sure to put Vancouver through a grind.
For Jake DeBrusk, who is just coming off a case of the flu that saw him sit out of Saturday’s 4–1 win against the Calgary Flames and Sunday’s 3–2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, this task will be even more difficult.
Tuesday morning’s practice ahead of Vancouver’s flight to Raleigh was DeBrusk’s first time practicing with the full team since skating as an extra on Friday ahead of the weekend games. On Saturday, Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra revealed that DeBrusk was out with the flu.
On Tuesday, DeBrusk revealed that his illness had actually begun much earlier than Saturday.
“I initially felt it, actually, the day of the game in Edmonton,” he said in a media availability. “It was a long off-season, long year. You obviously want to play in the first game and the home-opener, but I think obviously the medical staff stepped in. They did their job and they told me that I probably should take some time off.”
In his first practice back with the team, DeBrusk was noticeably a little hoarser than usual, but still managed to emit energy.
Fittingly, in his first practice back, Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra had the players bag-skate to end things off. It was a good test of the lungs for the Canucks winger, but also served as a reminder of what state he’ll need to be in to play in Vancouver’s next game.
“I was able to do it, which is great. But I’ve obviously got to test the lungs. That’s the biggest thing right now. It was obviously an air-conditioned building. It sounds like a simple thing, but I feel [it] as soon as I walk in here. So I’ve got to go through it. If I want to play in the next game, I have to do these steps.”
Because of the fact that he’s missed half of Vancouver’s games throughout the start of the regular season — and had to deal with symptoms during the other two — the forward noted that it feels like he has yet to actually start the season. With that, comes those first-day-back feelings of excitement.
“I’m starting off at zero, so it’s been positive. Obviously the last two days I’ve been doing kind of nothing. But to be able to skate today, see the guys, it gives you energy, feeling for them. Everyone’s in a good mood, and it’s nice to be back in the room.”
Vancouver’s first game of their six-game road trip takes place against the Hurricanes on Thursday at 4:00 pm PT.
Sep 26, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) looks on against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy