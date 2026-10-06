Canucks' Jake DeBrusk & Manny Malhotra React To Paul Cotter Being Named NHL Third Star Of The Week

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2026 7:00 PMPublished Oct 6, 2026 7:00 PM
Paul Cotter has had a dream start to the season.
It hasn't taken long for new Vancouver Canucks forward Paul Cotter to make an impact. After four games, the 26-year-old is tied for the league lead with four goals, while his six points are tied for third in the NHL. For his efforts, Cotter was recognized by the league as he was named the NHL's third star of the week.
It's been a while since a Canucks player has been named one of the NHL's Three Stars of the Week. The last player on the list was Quinn Hughes in November 2025. Overall, Cotter has had a dream start to his career in Vancouver, impressing not just fans but also his teammates.
"Well, I remember last year, actually, I think he had a pretty good start with New Jersey, said Jake DeBrusk after practice on Tuesday. I remember playing against him. I think it was his first ever game against us in Vegas. He was playing center, and I remember he wanted to grab Marshy (Brad Marchand) and scrum or something like that, and I had to step in. We were talking about that. But I do remember that game. Obviously, he's got such good hands, such a good skill set. I think for him, whenever you come to a new team, you want to make your mark. And you know, third star of the week is a great start."
Cotter has been a versatile piece of the Canucks' lineup. He plays in all situations and is the only player in the league this year to score at even strength, on the power play, and shorthanded. One person impressed with Cooter's play so far is Head Coach Manny Malhotra, who spoke to the media on Tuesday about third-star honours.
"It's always a nice accomplishment to be recognized by the league," said Malhotra. "He's had a great start for us. Hopefully, that continues with the work ethic he is putting in. For him to get recognized like that, it's a nice feather in his cap."
Cotter is hitting his stride at the right time. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and if he keeps up a similar pace, could be in store for a massive raise. This off-season, Cotter signed a one-year contract with Vancouver, which carries an AAV of $2.15 million.
The Canucks will need Cotter to be on his game as they enter a six-game road trip starting on Thursday. One game to watch on the trip is October 10 against the New Jersey Devils, who elected not to qualify the reigning third star of the week this past off-season. Vancouver will be on the road until October 20, when they return home to face the Carolina Hurricanes.
Oct 1, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Paul Cotter (47) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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