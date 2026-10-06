Canucks' Jake DeBrusk & Manny Malhotra React To Paul Cotter Being Named NHL Third Star Of The Week

"Well, I remember last year, actually, I think he had a pretty good start with New Jersey, said Jake DeBrusk after practice on Tuesday. I remember playing against him. I think it was his first ever game against us in Vegas. He was playing center, and I remember he wanted to grab Marshy (Brad Marchand) and scrum or something like that, and I had to step in. We were talking about that. But I do remember that game. Obviously, he's got such good hands, such a good skill set. I think for him, whenever you come to a new team, you want to make your mark. And you know, third star of the week is a great start."