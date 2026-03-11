The Canucks Need To Keep Giving Their Young Defencemen More In-Game Experience

“They need the reps. You can talk about it, you can walk through and practice, but you need to go out there,” Foote explained. “A lot of the plays, you have to learn the hard way, more than once, and till you really learn about [...] up and down and when it’s the right time to press or not press. But the communication on the PK, even last PK, as we were good, we could have pressed way more. But the weak side players have to call it, because the guys in the fight on the strong side can’t see it all.”