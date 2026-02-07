The Hockey News - Canucks Site Predicts The 2026 Winter Olympics

With the 2026 Winter Olympics now underway, The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks site writers have put together our predictions for how the tournament will shake out. From which Canuck will have the best overall performance to which teams will medal on both the men’s and women’s sides, here are our predictions.
Which Canucks Player Will Have The Best Overall Performance?
Which Canuck Will Score The Most Goals?
AK: Elias Pettersson
IC: Elias Pettersson
KA: Lukas Reichel
NP: Teddy Blueger
Which Canucks Player Will Finish With The Most Points?
AK: Elias Pettersson
IC: Elias Pettersson
KA: Elias Pettersson
NP: Filip Hronek
How Many Canucks Will Win Medals?
AK: 2
IC: 1
KA: 1
NP: 0
How Many Games Will Kevin Lankinen Play In?
AK: 4
IC: 2
KA: 1
NP: 2
How Many Goals Will Elias Pettersson Score?
AK: 4
IC: 3
KA: 3
NP: 1
How Many Points Will Filip Hronek Finish The Tournament With?
AK: 5
IC: 7
KA: 5
NP: “I honestly don’t know”
Who Will Finish With More Points: Teddy Blueger, Lukas Reichel, Or David Kämpf?
AK: Teddy Blueger
IC: Teddy Blueger
KA: Lukas Reichel
NP: Teddy Blueger
Which Former Canuck Will Finish With The Most Points?
AK: Elias Lindholm
IC: Quinn Hughes
KA: Bo Horvat or Oliver Ekman-Larsson
NP: Quinn Hughes
Which Three Men’s Teams Will Win Medals?
AK: Canada (Gold), Sweden (Silver), Finland (Bronze)
IC: Canada (Gold), USA (Silver), Sweden (Bronze)
KA: Canada (Gold), Silver (Sweden), USA (Bronze)
NP: Canada (Gold), USA (Silver), Czechia (Bronze)
Which Three Women’s Teams Will Win Medals?
AK: USA (Gold), Canada (Silver), Czechia (Bronze)
IC: Canada (Gold), USA (Silver), Czechia (Bronze)
KA: USA (Gold), Canada (Silver), Czechia (Bronze)
NP: Canada (Gold), USA (Silver), Czechia (Bronze)
Who Will Win MVP? (Men’s)
AK: Sidney Crosby
IC: Nathan MacKinnon
KA: Connor McDavid
NP: Sidney Crosby or Macklin Celebrini
Who Will Win MVP? (Women’s)
AK: Hilary Knight
IC: Marie-Philip Poulin
KA: Aerin Frankel
NP: Emerance Maschmeyer
