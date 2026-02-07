Logo
Vancouver Canucks
Powered by Roundtable
The Hockey News - Canucks Site Predicts The 2026 Winter Olympics cover image

The Hockey News - Canucks Site Predicts The 2026 Winter Olympics

Izzy Cheung
2h
Partner
221Members·3,948Posts
izzycheung37@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

THN Canucks Site writers Adam Kierszenblat, Izzy Cheung, Kaja Antic, and Nicolleta Panos give their predictions for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

With the 2026 Winter Olympics now underway, The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks site writers have put together our predictions for how the tournament will shake out. From which Canuck will have the best overall performance to which teams will medal on both the men’s and women’s sides, here are our predictions. 

Which Canucks Player Will Have The Best Overall Performance? 

Adam Kierszenblat: Elias Pettersson 

Izzy Cheung: Filip Hronek 

Kaja Antic: Elias Pettersson

Nicolleta Panos: Filip Hronek 

Which Canuck Will Score The Most Goals? 

AK: Elias Pettersson

IC: Elias Pettersson 

KA: Lukas Reichel

NP: Teddy Blueger 

Which Canucks Player Will Finish With The Most Points? 

AK: Elias Pettersson

IC: Elias Pettersson

KA: Elias Pettersson

NP: Filip Hronek 

How Many Canucks Will Win Medals? 

AK: 2

IC: 1

KA: 1

NP: 0

How Many Games Will Kevin Lankinen Play In? 

AK: 4

IC: 2

KA: 1

NP: 2

How Many Goals Will Elias Pettersson Score? 

AK: 4

IC: 3

KA: 3

NP: 1

How Many Points Will Filip Hronek Finish The Tournament With? 

AK: 5

IC: 7

KA: 5

NP: “I honestly don’t know” 

Who Will Finish With More Points: Teddy Blueger, Lukas Reichel, Or David Kämpf? 

AK: Teddy Blueger

IC: Teddy Blueger

KA: Lukas Reichel 

NP: Teddy Blueger 

Feb 6, 2026; Milan, ITALY; The Celebration of the Flags segment during the Opening Ceremony for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn ImagesFeb 6, 2026; Milan, ITALY; The Celebration of the Flags segment during the Opening Ceremony for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Which Former Canuck Will Finish With The Most Points? 

AK: Elias Lindholm

IC: Quinn Hughes 

KA: Bo Horvat or Oliver Ekman-Larsson 

NP: Quinn Hughes 

Which Three Men’s Teams Will Win Medals? 

AK: Canada (Gold), Sweden (Silver), Finland (Bronze)

IC: Canada (Gold), USA (Silver), Sweden (Bronze) 

KA: Canada (Gold), Silver (Sweden), USA (Bronze) 

NP: Canada (Gold), USA (Silver), Czechia (Bronze)

Which Three Women’s Teams Will Win Medals? 

AK: USA (Gold), Canada (Silver), Czechia (Bronze)

IC: Canada (Gold), USA (Silver), Czechia (Bronze) 

KA: USA (Gold), Canada (Silver), Czechia (Bronze) 

NP: Canada (Gold), USA (Silver), Czechia (Bronze) 

Who Will Win MVP? (Men’s) 

AK: Sidney Crosby

IC: Nathan MacKinnon 

KA: Connor McDavid 

NP: Sidney Crosby or Macklin Celebrini 

Who Will Win MVP? (Women’s) 

AK: Hilary Knight

IC: Marie-Philip Poulin 

KA: Aerin Frankel 

NP: Emerance Maschmeyer 

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks Extend Partnership With Abbotsford Through 2031

5 Vancouver Canucks Storylines At The 2026 Winter Olympics

Current Vancouver Canucks Under 25 Who Could Feature At The 2030 Winter Olympics

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

The Hockey NewsThe Hockey News
Tags:Vancouver Canucks2026 Winter OlympicsPWHLElias PetterssonFilip HronekTeddy Blueger
Topics:Latest News
1