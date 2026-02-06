Canucks Extend Partnership With Abbotsford Through 2031

The Abbotsford Canucks aren’t going anywhere. On February 5, the Vancouver Canucks organization announced a five-year extension that will keep the AHL Canucks at the Rogers Forum through 2031. This news comes during Abbotsford’s fifth-anniversary season, as the team played their first season in the AHL in 2021.
“The past five years at Rogers Forum have been outstanding, and we are excited to build on that momentum over the next five years through this extension,” COO of Rogers Forum and Alternate Governor of the Abbotsford Canucks, Jim Kozak, said in a press release. “From incredible live events to thrilling hockey games, the atmosphere inside the building has been electric. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the fans and supporters who comprise this passionate community. We are grateful to continue calling Rogers Forum home and look forward to creating even more unforgettable memories with our fans in Abbotsford and across the Fraser Valley.”
As well as this extension, earlier this season, the formerly-titled Abbotsford Centre was renamed the Rogers Forum, also beginning a deal that has also seen Rogers become the AHL Canucks’ official telecommunications partner.
Abbotsford entered their fifth season as Vancouver’s AHL affiliate coming off their first Calder Cup victory in 2025. In all previous seasons, the AHL Canucks qualified for the post-season but were unable to get past the first round, making their victory in June of 2025 all-the-more meaningful. The team received their Calder Cup championship rings on January 22.
While the 2026 Winter Olympics have resulted in two AHL Canucks heading to Italy to represent their respective countries (Lukas Reichel, Germany; Anri Ravinskis, Latvia), the rest of Abbotsford’s team will remain playing. The AHL Canucks will face the San Jose Barracuda at home tonight, February 6, as well as on February 7.
