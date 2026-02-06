Canucks Extend Partnership With Abbotsford Through 2031

“The past five years at Rogers Forum have been outstanding, and we are excited to build on that momentum over the next five years through this extension,” COO of Rogers Forum and Alternate Governor of the Abbotsford Canucks, Jim Kozak, said in a press release. “From incredible live events to thrilling hockey games, the atmosphere inside the building has been electric. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the fans and supporters who comprise this passionate community. We are grateful to continue calling Rogers Forum home and look forward to creating even more unforgettable memories with our fans in Abbotsford and across the Fraser Valley.”