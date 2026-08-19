The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks Mailbag: 2026 Training Camp, Pettersson's Point Total & More

The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks team answer your questions.
Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks Mailbag. In this series, we answer your questions about what is going on with the Canucks. In this article, we answer some training camp questions, predict Elias Pettersson's point total for the season and more.
Based On His Abbotsford Camps, How Differently Do You Think Malhotra Will Run Training Camp Compared To Tocchet And Foote?
One of the biggest differences between Manny Malhotra and Rick Tocchet or Adam Foote is how he works with younger players. Watching development camp over the last few years, what has stood out is how willing Malhotra is to work one-on-one with players and how clearly he communicates. Ultimately, there is a reason why many who have played for him view Malhotra as one of the best coaches they have worked with.
The big question with Malhotra is how he can adapt to running training camp as an NHL head coach. He has plenty of experience, but leading a camp with potentially 60 players will be a challenge. Camp will most likely look similar structurally, with groups and drills, but Malhotra's communication with the players will likely look different compared to Vancouver's previous head coaches.
What Are The Odds EP40, Boeser And Demko Will Be With The Team At The End Of The Year? Does It Depend On If The Team Is Competitive Or Is The Team Gonna Do Everything They Can To Finish Last And Pray For A Lottery Win? Even Hronek Probably Should Be Moved At The Deadline?
There has been a lot of talk over the off-season about who should and should not be traded over the next year. The reality, however, is that Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Thatcher Demko and Filip Hronek have no-movement clauses. This means that unless they approve a trade, it will not happen.
With the Canucks in a rebuild and expected to compete for a lottery spot, the goal should be to move as many older assets as possible. As mentioned, though, no-move or no-trade clauses impact an organization's ability to do this. At this stage, unless something drastically changes, Pettersson, Boeser, Demko and Hronek are very likely to still be on the team at the start of the 2027-28 season.
In Your Opinion, What’s Bothersome About This Current Canucks Roster?
Vancouver has had a decent start to their rebuild. Ryan Johnson and his staff did a good job identifying talent in the 2026 draft while also signing players who should help the team's culture. There is still a long way to go before the Canucks are a playoff team, but they look to be on the right track.
As for the question, this may seem like an odd answer, but Demko might be an issue in the future. The reason is that when at his peak, he is a Vezina-calibre goaltender, which is the opposite of what Vancouver needs. If he returns from injury and looks like his old self, Demko could steal enough games to lower the Canucks' odds of first overall in 227.
Will There Be Any Changes Or New Additions Before Training Camp?
The only addition will most likely be to fill out the Abbotsford Canucks' roster. As seen last year, injuries can completely derail an AHL campaign, which is why depth is important. An additional goaltender and a few centers with AHL experience are the most likely options.
As for a potential change, it is a little surprising to see Jake DeBrusk on the roster. With reports that he is open to a trade, it appeared all but certain that he would have been moved by now. At this stage, it looks like DeBrusk will be at training camp, but as is well known, everything can change in an instant.
Will There Be A New Goal Song?
For those who may not know or have forgotten, Vancouver's current goal song is "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds. The song came out in 1985 and was written for the movie "The Breakfast Club". While the song is on the slower side, the chorus provides a good and easy opportunity for fans to sing along.
With the team in a rebuild, it may be time to change the goal song to something else. Whatever song is selected can represent the next era. Another option is individual goal songs, which always spark plenty of discussion because players get to showcase a little bit of their personality.
Line Is Set At 69 Points For Elias Pettersson. Are You Taking The Over Or Under?
For argument's sake, let's say Pettersson's point production over/under is 69.5. To get 70 points, he would need to have a points percentage of .83 (70 points over 84 games). Of his eight seasons so far, Pettersson has had a points percentage of .83 or higher five times, with the last two campaigns and 2020-21 being the exceptions.
Based on Vancouver's roster, it is very possible that no player records more than 62 points. The Canucks are projected to play a defensive style, which could result in more 2-1 games rather than 4-3 results. While it would be great to see Pettersson eclipse the 69 mark, the most likely point total if he plays the entire season is around 60, which is a points percentage of .71.
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