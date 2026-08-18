Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Filip Chytil

A preview of Canucks forward Filip Chytil's 2026-27 season.
Welcome to The Hockey News Vancouver Canucks site's 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for the Canucks during the 2026–27 season. Today’s player is Canucks forward Filip Chytil.
Chytil's 2025–26 Season
Chytil's first full year with Vancouver did not go as planned. The 26-year-old suffered two significant injuries, which limited him to just 12 games. The good news is that Chytil was seen at practice near the end of the season and has no plans to retire anytime soon.
As for when he was on the ice, Chytil produced three goals while averaging 15:00 of ice time per game. He also fired 24 shots on goal and recorded his 11th career game-winning goal. Chytil's best game of the campaign came in the season opener, where he scored twice while recording five shots on net against the Calgary Flames.
Chytil's 2025–26 Letter Grade
The Hockey News' Canucks site gave Chytil a C- for his 2025–26 season. Even when in the lineup, Chytil had ups and downs, which led to low point production. Overall, it was a disappointing campaign for Chytil.
Chytil's 2026–27 Predictions
The biggest question with Chytil is his long-term health. With his history of head injuries, there will always be concerns about whether he can stay in the lineup for the majority of the season. If he can put the injuries behind him, Chytil has the opportunity to be a large part of Vancouver's middle six, as well as on the power play.
One thing to watch with Chytil is where he fits in the lineup. While he is a center, his skill set makes him an intriguing option for the wing. If Chytil can stay healthy, he may even be an option to play next to Elias Pettersson to boost the Canucks' top line.
Bold prediction: Chytil plays at least 50 games next year.
Canucks 2026–27 Player Previews:
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