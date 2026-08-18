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Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Filip Chytil

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A preview of Canucks forward Filip Chytil's 2026-27 season.

Welcome to The Hockey News Vancouver Canucks site's 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for the Canucks during the 2026–27 season. Today’s player is Canucks forward Filip Chytil. 

Chytil's 2025–26 Season&nbsp;

Chytil's first full year with Vancouver did not go as planned. The 26-year-old suffered two significant injuries, which limited him to just 12 games. The good news is that Chytil was seen at practice near the end of the season and has no plans to retire anytime soon. 

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As for when he was on the ice, Chytil produced three goals while averaging 15:00 of ice time per game. He also fired 24 shots on goal and recorded his 11th career game-winning goal. Chytil's best game of the campaign came in the season opener, where he scored twice while recording five shots on net against the Calgary Flames

Chytil's 2025–26 Letter Grade

The Hockey News' Canucks site gave Chytil a C- for his 2025–26 season. Even when in the lineup, Chytil had ups and downs, which led to low point production. Overall, it was a disappointing campaign for Chytil.

Chytil's 2026–27 Predictions&nbsp;

The biggest question with Chytil is his long-term health. With his history of head injuries, there will always be concerns about whether he can stay in the lineup for the majority of the season. If he can put the injuries behind him, Chytil has the opportunity to be a large part of Vancouver's middle six, as well as on the power play. 

One thing to watch with Chytil is where he fits in the lineup. While he is a center, his skill set makes him an intriguing option for the wing. If Chytil can stay healthy, he may even be an option to play next to Elias Pettersson to boost the Canucks' top line. 

Bold prediction: Chytil plays at least 50 games next year.  

Jan 31, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Filip Chytil (72) shoots against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesJan 31, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Filip Chytil (72) shoots against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Canucks 2026–27 Player Previews:&nbsp;

Thatcher Demko

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Elias Pettersson (D)

Marco Rossi

Max Sasson

Jamie Oleksiak

Drew O'Connor

Luke Schenn

Paul Cotter

Brendan Gallagher

Liam Öhgren

Tom Willander

Jake DeBrusk

Zeev Buium

Brock Boeser

Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

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