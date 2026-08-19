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Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Kevin Lankinen

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A preview of Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen's 2026-27 season.

Welcome to The Hockey News Vancouver Canucks site's 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for Vancouver during the 2026–27 season. Today’s player is Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen. 

Lankinen's 2025–26 Season&nbsp;

Lankinen struggled during his second year with Vancouver. The 31-year-old was once again thrust into the starter's role, but finished the campaign with a record of 11-27-5. As for his other stats, Lankinen posted a save percentage of .876, while his goals against average was 3.70.

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The one area where Lankinen dominated was the shootout. He went a perfect 5-0 and stopped 22 of the 23 shooters he faced. Lankinen has developed into one of the greatest shootout goaltenders, as his career save percentage of .883 ranks first in NHL history among goalies who have faced at least 40 attempts. 

Lankinen's 2025–26 Letter Grade

The Hockey News' Canucks site gave Lankinen a C+ grade for his 2025–26 season. While he did struggle, Vancouver's lack of any defensive structure played a role in his poor record. That being said, Lankinen needs to find a way to bounce back in a big way next year. 

Lankinen's 2026–27 Predictions&nbsp;

It is hard to project how many starts Lankinen will get. If Thatcher Demko can stay healthy, his total could be around 25, but if injury hits, he could once again be around 50. Ultimately, Demko's health will play a huge role in how Lankinen's 2026-27 plays out. 

Regardless of how many starts Lankinen gets, he needs to find a way to get his confidence back. The Canucks have put a sizable investment into the Finnish goaltender, as this season will be his second of a five-year deal. Even if wins are hard to come by, Lankinen needs to find a way to raise his save percentage and keep Vancouver in more games next year. 

Bold prediction: Lankinen records two shutouts during the 2026-27 campaign. 

Mar 24, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen (32) skates to the bench to allow for an extra attacker against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesMar 24, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen (32) skates to the bench to allow for an extra attacker against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Canucks 2026–27 Player Previews:&nbsp;

Filip Chytil

Thatcher Demko

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Elias Pettersson (D)

Marco Rossi

Max Sasson

Jamie Oleksiak

Drew O'Connor

Luke Schenn

Paul Cotter

Brendan Gallagher

Liam Öhgren

Tom Willander

Jake DeBrusk

Zeev Buium

Brock Boeser

Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

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