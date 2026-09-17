The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks Mailbag: Fourth-Line Center, Adam Novotný & More

The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks team answer your questions.
Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks Mailbag. In this series, we answer your questions about what is going on with the Canucks. In this article, we answer questions about Vancouver's 2026-27 opening-night lineup, prospect Adam Novotný, and more.
Who Will Likely Take the Fourth-Line Center Position Out Of Training Camp?
There are a few players who will be battling for the fourth-line center spot. The leader at the moment is most likely Aatu Räty. The 23-year-old had an impressive showing at the World Championship this year and has experience playing under Manny Malhotra during his time in the AHL.
As for the two other names to watch, they are Braeden Cootes and Ilya Safonov. Both will be fighting for roster spots and could feature on the Canucks fourth line. There is also a chance that one of Cootes or Safonov makes the opening night roster but is the 13th or 14th forward to start the campaign.
What Are The Odds Novotný Gets His 9 Games This Season?
Adam Novotný was a standout at this year's Prospects Showcase. The 18-year-old showed off his shot and ability to control the puck when being pressured by opponents. Overall, there is a lot of intrigue surrounding Novotný heading into training camp as he looks physically ready to compete at the pro level.
Based on the logjam Vancouver has at forward, it appears unlikely that Novotný will make the opening night roster. The most likely option is that he spends the year in the OHL. That being said, there is a chance Novotný does wear a Canucks jersey this year, as he could be assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks if his OHL season ends early.
Who Are Petey’s Wingers Going To Be?
As is the case every year, there will be a lot of focus at training camp and during the pre-season on center Elias Pettersson. The 27-year-old has struggled the last few seasons, but appears ready for a bounce-back year. To do that, however, he needs linemates that will help him succeed on the ice.
The most likely option on his left wing is Jake DeBrusk. As for his right wing, Linus Karlsson would be a good option as the duo showed some chemistry together. As for other options, Paul Cotter and Brock Boeser could find their way onto Pettersson's wings at some point early in the campaign.
Will You Explain What The (Zadorov) Clip Means To You And Others?
For those who missed it, Nikita Zadorov recently appeared on the Cam & Strick Podcast, where he defended J.T. Miller. In the interview, Vancouver's former defenceman essentially blamed the media and fans on social media for the reported rift between Miller and Pettersson blowing up as it did. Zadorov's exact words were, "He's a great teammate, he's competitive, he wants to win. It just pisses me off when people make it like it's his fault over there. It wasn't his fault."
Everyone will have a different opinion on what happened. We, as the media, weren't in the room when everything happened, but it is also important to note that Zadorov was with the Boston Bruins when everything went downhill. In the end, many people can be blamed for what happened, but it is best to move on, since not all the information is available.
What Are Your D-Pairs For The Year?
The defence pairs are going to change throughout the campaign, but the opening night group of six looks pretty set. The top pair will most likely be Zeev Buium with Filip Hronek, while the second pair looks to be Jamie Oleksiak and Tom Willander.
The third pair is the most intriguing, as it might be a rotation this year. On opening night, the most likely option would be Elias Pettersson and Luke Schenn. This could also be where Victor Mancini fits in, as he probably ends up as the seventh defenceman to open the season.
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