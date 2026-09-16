5 Things To Know Heading Into The Canucks 2026 Training Camp

“When you look at Gally, the thing that stands out for us is his presence in terms of the way he competes and the tenacity that he plays with and the passion that he has for the game. So for me, the importance of a guy like him in our room in terms of teaching what the game’s supposed to look like from an intensity standpoint, from a competitive standpoint, that’s going to be a big part of his role. We’ve talked about it over and over, the way we practice is going to dictate a lot of how we play. So his energy and his excitement when he comes to the rink, and the way he competes in practice, having seen it firsthand, is something that we’re looking forward to for this group.”