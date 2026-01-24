Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Trades, Trades, Trades!

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!
This week, Izzy and Nicolleta break down two trades, discussing the Goldeneyes’ speedy additions of three former Ottawa Charge forwards as well as the departure of Canucks fan-favourite Kiefer Sherwood. That’s not the end of the trade talk for this episode, however, as they also ponder whether the Canucks could make another trade before the deadline, and if so, who could it be?
Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 22.
0:30 — Trades, Trades, And More Trades
8:45 — The New-Look Goldeneyes Are A Team Of Speed And Skill
16:50 — Opinions On The Olympic Break
25:58 — Will There Be More Canucks Trades?
34:31 — Do The Canucks Have A Culture Problem?
46:41 — Process Over Results
Watch Episode 22 Here:
Previous Episodes:
