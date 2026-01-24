Logo
Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Trades, Trades, Trades! cover image

Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Trades, Trades, Trades!

Izzy Cheung
3h
Breaking down episode 22 of Vancouver Canucks podcast Hockey, Actually.

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

This week, Izzy and Nicolleta break down two trades, discussing the Goldeneyes’ speedy additions of three former Ottawa Charge forwards as well as the departure of Canucks fan-favourite Kiefer Sherwood. That’s not the end of the trade talk for this episode, however, as they also ponder whether the Canucks could make another trade before the deadline, and if so, who could it be? 

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 22. 

0:30 — Trades, Trades, And More Trades 

  • 0:30 — The Goldeneyes are adding hard forechecking and agility to their forward core&nbsp;
  • 3:27 — The Canucks say goodbye to Kiefer Sherwood&nbsp;

8:45 — The New-Look Goldeneyes Are A Team Of Speed And Skill 

  • 9:45 — The impact of the new players&nbsp;
  • 13:10 — Sarah Nurse appreciation&nbsp;

16:50 — Opinions On The Olympic Break 

  • 18:05 — The mental side of a month-long break&nbsp;
  • 20:57 — Injury risk and fatigue for Olympic-bound players&nbsp;

25:58 — Will There Be More Canucks Trades? 

  • 26:25 — Conor Garland and Evander Kane&nbsp;
  • 30:40 — Should centre Elias Pettersson be a Canuck past the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline?&nbsp;

34:31 — Do The Canucks Have A Culture Problem? 

  • 38:00 — When did Vancouver’s uninspired play start this season?&nbsp;
  • 40:34 — Is Filip Hronek the frontrunner for the Canucks’ next captain?&nbsp;

46:41 — Process Over Results 

  • 49:36 — Abbotsford’s Calder Cup culture&nbsp;

Watch Episode 22 Here: 

Previous Episodes: 

Episode 21

Episode 20

Episode 19

Episode 18

Episode 17

Episode 16

Episode 15

Episode 14

Episode 13

Episode 12

Episode 11

Episode 10

Episode 9

Episode 8

Episode 7

Episode 6

Episode 5

Episode 4

Episode 3

Episode 2

Episode 1

