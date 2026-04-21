The Stats Behind The Canucks' Historic 2025-26 Home Record

The Vancouver Canucks won just nine of 41 home games this season.
This past season was a historic one for the Vancouver Canucks when it came to playing games at Rogers Arena. Unfortunately, it was the wrong type of history, as Vancouver struggled to pick up wins at home. Here is a look at some of the stats behind the Canucks' historically bad home record this season.
Starting with records, Vancouver's nine were the lowest in franchise history. The previous record of 10 was set in 1994-95, but it is important to note that the Canucks only played 24 home games that season. As for Vancouver's .280 points percentage, that is far below the franchise record of .400, which was set in 1976-77.
Moving over to losses, the Canucks lost 27 games in regulation at home this past year. That is also a franchise record, with the previous high being 22 in 1997-98. Lastly, their 23 total points collected also ranks last in franchise history, beating the low of 26 set in 1994-95.
Lastly, Vancouver finished the season with the fifth-highest goals-against per-game average in franchise history at 3.85. The Canucks also had the fourth-lowest goals-for per game, at 2.44. In the end, Vancouver was outscored 158-100, which included being shut out six times.
To Canucks fans' credit, they continued to show up to home games all season. While there was clear frustration, those who made their way down to Rogers Arena were energetic despite what turned out to be a historically bad year. Even though expectations are that Vancouver will struggle again next season, they need to find ways to entertain paying fans and pick up wins at Rogers Arena in 2026-27.
Stat Leaders:
Goals:
- Jake DeBrusk- 10
- Drew O'Connor- 10
- Brock Boeser- 9
- Kiefer Sherwood- 9
- Linus Karlsson- 8
Assists:
- Elias Pettersson (40)- 20
- Filip Hronek (19)
- Brock Boeser (14)
- Jake DeBrusk (14)
- Marco Rossi (9)
Points:
- Filip Hronek- 26
- Elias Pettersson (40)- 26
- Jake DeBrusk- 24
- Brock Boeser- 23
- Drew O'Connor- 16
Game-Winning Goals:
- Brock Boeser, Jake DeBrusk, Filip Hronek, Filip Chytil, Kiefer Sherwood, Drew O'Connor, Marco Rossi, Aatu Räty- 1
Wins:
- Lankinen- 4
- Tolopilo- 3
- Demko- 2
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