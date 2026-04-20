Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Western Conference

Podkolzin appears to have fit with the Edmonton Oilers like a glove since being traded there in August of 2024. The forward had a strong 24-point season the year prior and has now hit career-highs in goals (19), assists (18), and points (37) in his sophomore season with the Oilers. Were he playing at this rate while still on this year’s Canucks team, the forward would be fifth on the team in points.