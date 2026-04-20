Kevin Lankinen Details How The Canucks Can Use The 2025-26 Season As A Learning Lesson For The Future

"Yeah, I think we need to sit down and debrief, recap," said Lankine. "Needless to say, the results aren't what we wanted. We could sit here all day and talk about that, but moving forward, I think it's really important to learn from this year. We can't just wrap this thing and move on. We have to sit down and learn first. Older guys, younger guys, it doesn't matter, because these are some kind of experiences that if you turn them the right way, it can bring you fuel for not just next year, but for your whole career. Because this is obviously something that we don't want to go through again. So I think Teddy (Blueger) touched upon a lot of the topics that we need as a team, as a collective group, just the day-to-day habits, the high standard of compete, discipline, you know, just commitment. I think those are all things that we can elevate. And as a leadership group, that's our job to raise the bar. And that's kind of what we've been doing here the past couple of months after the trade deadline, trying to start a change. Because, you know, the best time to start the change was probably 15 years ago, but the next best time is right now. So we wanted to get that going as soon as possible, and hopefully that will bring some better results in the future."