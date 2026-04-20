Kevin Lankinen Details How The Canucks Can Use The 2025-26 Season As A Learning Lesson For The Future

Kevin Lankinen finished the 2025-26 campaign with an 11-27-5 record.
Kevin Laninen's second season with the Vancouver Canucks did not go as planned. Due to Thatcher Demko's injuries, the 30-year-old was once again thrust into the starter's job, where he ended up playing 47 games. As for his stat line, it was not ideal, as Lankinen finished the year with an 11-27-5 record along with a .876 save percentage.
One thing that has always stood out about Lankinen off the ice is his honesty when speaking to the media. The Finnish goaltender is very articulate and does not shy away from answering tough questions. During his year-end availability, Lankinen did not shy away from expressing his feelings, not just about what happened this season but also about in what ways the organization can grow in the future.
"Yeah, I think we need to sit down and debrief, recap," said Lankine. "Needless to say, the results aren't what we wanted. We could sit here all day and talk about that, but moving forward, I think it's really important to learn from this year. We can't just wrap this thing and move on. We have to sit down and learn first. Older guys, younger guys, it doesn't matter, because these are some kind of experiences that if you turn them the right way, it can bring you fuel for not just next year, but for your whole career. Because this is obviously something that we don't want to go through again. So I think Teddy (Blueger) touched upon a lot of the topics that we need as a team, as a collective group, just the day-to-day habits, the high standard of compete, discipline, you know, just commitment. I think those are all things that we can elevate. And as a leadership group, that's our job to raise the bar. And that's kind of what we've been doing here the past couple of months after the trade deadline, trying to start a change. Because, you know, the best time to start the change was probably 15 years ago, but the next best time is right now. So we wanted to get that going as soon as possible, and hopefully that will bring some better results in the future."
The 2025-26 season was a chaotic one for Lankinen. He became a father right after Training Camp and was selected to represent Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics. When asked about his season as a whole, Lankinen took some time to reflect on some of the lessons he learned over the past few months.
"Yeah, I think we could sit here all day talking about the wins, the losses and the stats or whatnot. But as an athlete, especially as a goalie, I think it's important to realize that there are many factors that contribute in your end result that aren't necessarily always in your control. So, measuring success in the things that you can control. To me, it comes down to my preparation, my compete level, how did I stay healthy throughout a condensed schedule with the Olympics. What can I learn from the experience in the Olympics, being home in the middle from there. And even to things like becoming a dad and finding a balance between home and hockey. Those are all things that I can control and I can learn from. And yeah, I think nobody should be feeling good about this year, but at the same time, things that you can always look up to and bring the good things about."
Throughout the off-season, there will be conversations on social media and local radio shows about Lankinen's future with the team. He recently completed the first of a five-year contract, but does have a no-movement clause for next season. Based on his answers, Lankinen appears committed to the organization and is hoping to be part of the solution moving forward.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.