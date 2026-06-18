Three Canucks Stars Named In Recent Batch Of Trade Rumours

Canucks forwards Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, and Jake DeBrusk have all been named in recent trade rumours.
With the end of the 2025–26 season now emerging, trade rumours have once again begun to surround the Vancouver Canucks.
Two Canucks veterans, whose names are often mentioned regarding hypothetical trade scenarios, were brought up in the most recent batch of trade rumours that surfaced on Wednesday. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun joined the Oilers Now podcast earlier this week, sharing the following about Canucks veterans Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, and Jake DeBrusk:
“I’ve talked to some teams over the last few days that say [Pettersson] is definitely available, so is Boeser, obviously so is Jake DeBrusk,” he shared to podcast host Bob Stauffer. “The Canucks, they want to tear it all down, continue the rebuild.”
Regarding Pettersson in particular, LeBrun specified that it’ll be a lot harder for Vancouver to move him, despite there being interest from some teams throughout the league.
“Tthe Canucks would have to be willing to retain, which I think they are — which is a huge committment by the way — given how many years left on that deal,” he added. “I talked to a team today that said ‘we just don’t know if we can get him back to a certain level even on a rebate.’ Bottom line is yes, the Canucks have talked to teams and they’re willing to move him, but I just don’t know if they can.”
CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal added to the dialogue surrounding Pettersson, noting that there is “lots of chatter” surrounding the centre — which is something that typically tends to happen around this time of year given its proximity to the NHL Draft and free-agency.
LeBrun also provided a minor update on a potential trade the Canucks could conduct for Montréal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher, who has been linked to Vancouver as of late.
“The two teams have talked for sure, it’s not done yet, I think, for a reason,” the insider said. “You don’t know what Vancouver’s asking for and the Habs have made a lot of pretty smart moves since Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton took over, so they’re not going to do something stupid, either. So I think it’s finding what’s fair for both sides to make it work. Both teams have absolutely talked about it.”
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