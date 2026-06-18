Three Canucks Stars Named In Recent Batch Of Trade Rumours

“Tthe Canucks would have to be willing to retain, which I think they are — which is a huge committment by the way — given how many years left on that deal,” he added. “I talked to a team today that said ‘we just don’t know if we can get him back to a certain level even on a rebate.’ Bottom line is yes, the Canucks have talked to teams and they’re willing to move him, but I just don’t know if they can.”