Trading Pettersson May Have Landed The Canucks Another Celebrini

RJ Celebrini is eligible for the 2030 NHL Entry Draft.
The Vancouver Canucks made a significant move to kick off free agency as they traded Marcus Pettersson to the New York Rangers. In return, Vancouver received a conditional first round pick in the 2030 draft. While 2030 is still four years away, Canucks fans have already started doing deep dives into prospects who will eligible.
One familiar name in the 2030 draft is RJ Celebrini. Yes, there is another Celebrini on his way to the NHL. The youngest of the three brothers is currently 14 and is already putting up eye-popping numbers in BC.
Last season, Celebrini played for the North Shore Winter Club U-15 A1 team. In 60 games, he scored 71 goals while recording 148 points. As per Elite Prospects, that is the fifth-highest point total in a single season in league history, while his 77 assists rank seventh.
While it is unknown what Vancouver's organization will look like in 2030, it is possible RJ could join his brother with the Canucks. Aiden Celebrini is currently a prospect with the organization, and is finishing up his final NCAA season this year. After his college campaign comes to a close, Celebrini is projected to sign an entry-level contract with Vancouver.
With the Canucks now holding potentially two first-rounders in 2030, the next four years should include plenty of Celebrini talk. There are also some other notable prospects in that draft, including Brooks Brind'Amour, Kale Nicol and Adam Vertes. Overall, it will be interesting to see what happens with the pick and if a trade for Pettersson could bring a Celebrini to BC.
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