‘I Like Playing When The Lights Are Brightest’: Canucks Prospect Caleb Malhotra Is Embracing The Spotlight

“A big part of that is my upbringing, kind of the person I am,” the Canucks prospect told reporters during Vancouver’s development camp. “I like playing when the lights are brightest, and that’s how my dad kind of taught me growing up. The big players show up in big moments, and I’ve kind of had that bit of pressure and that expectation around me my whole life, so I’ve kind of gotten numb to it. It’s a privilege, but I don’t really feel it too much anymore.”