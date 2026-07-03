'You're Here To Work On Your Game': Celebrini Discusses Canucks Development Camp & His Final NCAA Season At Boston University

Vancouver Canucks prospect Aiden Celebrini will be returning to Boston University for one final season.
Of the 25 prospects at Vancouver Canucks Development Camp this year, the most experienced is defenceman Aiden Celebrini. The 21-year-old is attending his fourth-straight camp after being drafted by Vancouver in 2023. Celebrini is getting ready to play his fourth and final NCAA season with Boston University, but first, he is taking the opportunity to once again learn from the Canucks' development team.
Every development camp provides a different opportunity for Celebrini. Not only does he get to work with new teammates, but he also has the chance to demonstrate to the organization how he has developed over the past year. When asked about his experience at development camp, Celebrini offered insight into what players should take away from the experience.
"I know it's such a cliche, but learn," said Celebrini. "You're not making the team from development camp. You're here to work on your game, and that's what the coaches and staff emphasize. That's what they do such a great job on. It's not a trial camp. It's not trying to win a spot. It's trying to better yourself as a player. So that when you are ready to make that step, you're best prepared, and you're going into it with the best tools you possibly can."
As mentioned, Celebrini will be headed back to Boston University this year, where he has played 102 games over the last three seasons. The 2026-27 campaign will be his last season in the NCAA, as the right-shot defender plans to turn pro for the 2027-28 season. When asked about his NCAA career, Celebrini spoke about his journey over the past three years.
"I think confidence is the biggest thing. Definitely gone through a roller coaster of an NCAA career. Overcame a lot of adversity through the years. I think coming into this final year, it's just about having confidence in my game and who I am, and it really isn't about the journey that brought you here. It's about who you are moving forward. I think I don't envision myself as the player I was. I envision myself as the player I'm going to be."
Thanks to the new NCAA rule, Celebrini will be joined at Boston University by two other Vancouver draft picks. Both Caleb Malhotra and Niklas Aaram-Olsen have committed to Boston University, which should help both prepare for their pro careers. The rule allowing CHL players to join the NCAA has created new opportunities for prospects and is something Celebrini is very excited about.
"It's been awesome. I mean, you see it in the NCAA. The competition, there's so much more parity in the league now because so many different teams, it's so much deeper. It's so good for the league because of the influx of CHL players. Guys being able to develop in the CHL. I know it was a big decision for me. Trying to decide between the WHL and juniors and taking a longer route with the NCAA. For guys to be able to have that ability to play best on best in juniors and also at the next level in the NCAA. It's awesome preparation for the pros. I'm really excited. I was talking to both Caleb and Nick, and they're incredible kids, and I've known Caleb since he was very little. So, to see him develop and also to meet Nick. Get to spend some time with them. It's going to be awesome."
One of the relationships Celebrini was able to create in the NCAA was becoming close friends with Canucks defenceman Tom Willander. They spent two seasons together before Willander made the jump to the NHL last year. When asked for a scouting report on his former teammate, Celebrini spoke about Willander's impressive off-ice preparation.
"I love Tom. I'm always going to be rooting for him. I think what stands out about him is just his confidence. He's confident in his decisions, and that leads to his execution on the ice. And that leads to everybody being confident around him and confidently utilizing him. It starts with him. He's a really good skater and a very talented kid. But I think the biggest thing about him is just his mental side. He's got one of the best mentalities I've seen."
Finally, Celebrini was asked about his goals for the upcoming season. While the main focus is winning a National Championship, the BC-born defender also wants to keep developing both on and off the ice. As Celebrini explained, he wants to be fully prepared both physically and mentally for when he makes the jump to the pro level.
"It's just honing my game. I think I've definitely spent some time in the off-season emphasizing my speed. Getting faster. Definitely doing a lot of video work, just kind of working on rounding out the mental side, and just being a student of the game. Everything I've heard from my brother (Macklin Celebrini) and some of my closest friends who have made that jump to the next level is that it's faster and smarter. Everybody knows where they need to be at all times. Everybody executes. So, think that's just the biggest thing for me is just consistency and executing in everything."
Celebrini is projected to play a big role for Boston University this year. He will be one of the most experienced players on the team and could take on a leadership role next year. If Celebrini can keep developing at his current rate, he could sign his first pro contract once his NCAA season comes to a close.
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