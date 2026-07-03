'You're Here To Work On Your Game': Celebrini Discusses Canucks Development Camp & His Final NCAA Season At Boston University

"It's been awesome. I mean, you see it in the NCAA. The competition, there's so much more parity in the league now because so many different teams, it's so much deeper. It's so good for the league because of the influx of CHL players. Guys being able to develop in the CHL. I know it was a big decision for me. Trying to decide between the WHL and juniors and taking a longer route with the NCAA. For guys to be able to have that ability to play best on best in juniors and also at the next level in the NCAA. It's awesome preparation for the pros. I'm really excited. I was talking to both Caleb and Nick, and they're incredible kids, and I've known Caleb since he was very little. So, to see him develop and also to meet Nick. Get to spend some time with them. It's going to be awesome."