Two Former Canucks Are Taking The Next Steps In Their Post-NHL Careers

Former Canucks Aaron Volpatti and Richard Brodeur have taken big steps in progressing their post-NHL careers.
Two former members of the Vancouver Canucks have taken big steps in their respective post-NHL careers, both of which centre around industries in the arts sector.
Aaron Volpatti, who spent nearly three years with the Canucks from the 2010–11 season to 2012–13, released his first country music song on Friday. Titled “A Beer A Day,” the song features sharp strums of a guitar and the occasional rattle of a tambourine.
Music isn’t the only field Volpatti has explored since retiring from the NHL due to injury after stints with the Canucks and the Washington Capitals. The forward released his book Fighter: Defying the NHL Odds back in 2022, detailing his journey to the NHL after sustaining fatal burns in a tragic incident.
Volpatti wasn’t the only Canuck to have revealed a neat detail about their post-NHL career this weekend, however. In an article by Kevin Forsyth of Penticton Western News, former Canucks goaltender Richard Brodeur revealed that he will be taking the next step in his painting career by opening an art gallery.
Brodeur’s painting journey has been fairly well-documented in previous years, with the former goaltender visiting various towns and cities around BC to showcase his art. Now, Brodeur’s art will have a permanent home at Gallery 35, located in Parksville on Vancouver Island. The gallery is set to open later next week, on May 30.
On the ice, Brodeur spent eight seasons with the Canucks, including taking part in Vancouver’s first-ever Stanley Cup Final appearance in 1982. He finished his time with the Canucks with an overall record of 126–173–62, including a career-best 21 wins in 1982–83.
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