Upcoming Career Milestones For The Vancouver Canucks

A fellow Olympian this year, Elias Pettersson also has a couple of milestones to be on the lookout for in the coming games. The forward is currently sitting on 198 NHL goals, putting him only two away from the 200 mark. Once he hits 200, he’ll only need to score two more goals to take sole possession of ninth-most goals scored in franchise history. When he does so, he’ll pass Bo Horvat, who recorded 201 in his time with the Canucks. Pettersson can also enter the top-10 in franchise power play points once he records four more, passing Todd Bertuzzi (163).