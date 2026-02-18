Upcoming Career Milestones For The Vancouver Canucks

As the 2026 Winter Olympics resume, NHL teams have slowly begun to return to practice, with the resumption of play beginning on February 25. When the Vancouver Canucks return to play, some members of the team will be on the hunt for some career milestones.
The player closest to his next career milestone is David Kämpf, who has been in Italy representing Team Czechia at the Olympics during the NHL’s break. The centre is one assist away from reaching 100 throughout his career, with his last helper coming during a two-assist game against the Washington Capitals on January 21.
A fellow Olympian this year, Elias Pettersson also has a couple of milestones to be on the lookout for in the coming games. The forward is currently sitting on 198 NHL goals, putting him only two away from the 200 mark. Once he hits 200, he’ll only need to score two more goals to take sole possession of ninth-most goals scored in franchise history. When he does so, he’ll pass Bo Horvat, who recorded 201 in his time with the Canucks. Pettersson can also enter the top-10 in franchise power play points once he records four more, passing Todd Bertuzzi (163).
Representing Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Kevin Lankinen can also hit a milestone with his next two wins. The goaltender currently sits at 32 regular-season wins as a member of the Canucks, putting him at 16th in franchise history. Once he registers two more, he’ll pass Garth Snow (33) and claim sole possession of 15th.
Drew O’Connor is another player who is nearing a career milestone as the forward currently has 96 career NHL points. Four more will put him at 100 throughout his career. With 13 goals and eight assists through 57 games so far this season, O’Connor looks to be on-pace to hit that milestone in the coming games.
This particular record could be set as soon as tonight. Arshdeep Bains tied Linus Karlsson’s record for most career points in franchise history for the Abbotsford Canucks (148) on Monday after recording two assists. One more point will make Bains the sole leader in this stat, with every point he registers after setting a new record. Abbotsford plays the Ontario Reign tonight at 7:00 pm PT.
The Canucks will resume play at home against the Winnipeg Jets on February 25 at 7:00 pm PT. Before that, their Olympic representatives will continue their quests for medals.
