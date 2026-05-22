Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Ex-Canucks Make The Difference In Vegas & Montréal’s Game 1 Wins

The first big performance came from ex-Canuck Nic Dowd during Vegas’ 4–2 Game 1 win against the Colorado Avalanche. Though he only ended up playing 13:18 minutes during this game, the seventh-most among forwards on Vegas, Dowd’s difference-making moment came when he beat out two members of the Avalanche on a non-icing call to slap the puck into the empty net and seal the win for the Golden Knights. Easing up on the play would have likely been detrimental to Vegas, who’d faced an onslaught of offence from Colorado during those final couple of minutes.