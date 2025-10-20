Vancouver Canucks Announce Five Roster Moves Including Placing Filip Chytil & Jonathan Lekkerimäki On IR

The injury bug has hit the Vancouver Canucks hard. During Sunday's win, three forwards did not finish the game while Brock Boeser didn't play due to personal reasons. With Vancouver set to continue their road trip on Tuesday, the organization had to make five roster moves in order to stay cap compliant.

Starting off, the Canucks placed forward Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimäki on IR retroactive to October 19. Both players were injured in the first period on Sunday and did not return to the game. With Chytil and Lekkerimäki being placed on injured reserve, neither can return to the lineup for the next seven days from October 19.

As for the AHL, Vancouver made three roster moves involving the Abbotsford Canucks. Due to cap and roster construction rules, the Canucks sent down defenceman Victor Mancini while calling up forward Joseph LaBate and defenceman Jimmy Schuldt. Mancini has played four games for Vancouver and has averaged 11:05 of ice time a game.

Finally, forward Nils Höglander has been placed on LTIR retroactive to October 7. The Canucks forward is projected to be out of the lineup with a lower body injury until December. With Höglander moving from IR to LTIR, the organization has the cap and roster space to make the above moves.

Vancouver’s next match of their road trip takes place on Tuesday, in what will be their fourth of five away from Rogers Arena. The Canucks will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in what will be their first time facing former goaltender Artūrs Šilovs since trading him back in July. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

