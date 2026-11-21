"I'll take responsibility in that. The penalty kill has cost us games. It's cost us momentum. It's cost us a lot. But I think some of that is on me in regards to making sure we have the personnel that, when they wake up in the morning, that the penalty kill is personal to them. It's something. And I've talked to you guys about role identification and making sure that's a priority moving forward, and that's something that I need to address, and I'm trying to address of helping the penalty kill with the right personnel to do it."