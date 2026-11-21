Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 9:30 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 9:30 PM
Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson spoke to the media on Saturday morning.
The Vancouver Canucks have had a very eventful few days. From trading Max Sasson to call-ups from the AHL, Ryan Johnson has been busy adjusting his roster ahead of a weekend back-to-back. Ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Minnesota Wild, Johnson spoke with the media and went over his busy few days and the season as a whole.
At the 24-game mark, the Canucks find themselves with just five wins and at the bottom of the standings. Overall, the team has struggled in a few areas, including the penalty kill, which is on pace to finish below 64%. When asked about his team's performance so far, Johnson gave an update on what he and his staff have seen from the group this year.
"At this point, you've had plenty of games to evaluate your group as a whole," said Johnson." I think different ways we play. We're adjusting. When you realize what you have, or the horses that you have, or don't have, we've got to adjust. The coaching staff has looked at different ways of doing things based off of knowing now what we feel we have. But again, I see areas of major areas of improvement that I've got to try to address here, and I think those are pretty obvious."
As mentioned, the penalty kill has been a significant problem all year. Over 24 games, Vancouver has a 62.5% kill rate, which ranks 31st in the league. As Johnson explained, he is looking at ways he can bolster the group when they are shorthanded.
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"I'll take responsibility in that. The penalty kill has cost us games. It's cost us momentum. It's cost us a lot. But I think some of that is on me in regards to making sure we have the personnel that, when they wake up in the morning, that the penalty kill is personal to them. It's something. And I've talked to you guys about role identification and making sure that's a priority moving forward, and that's something that I need to address, and I'm trying to address of helping the penalty kill with the right personnel to do it."
The trade of Sasson to the New York Rangers for a 2029 fourth-round pick, along with injuries to both Elias Pettersson and Brendan Gallagher, has allowed Johnson to call up players from the Abbotsford Canucks. The two forwards recalled were Ty Mueller and Jacob Quillan, who are both expected to be in the lineup on Saturday night. According to Johnson, these call-ups also provide an opportunity to evaluate players and see whether they are ready to make the jump to the NHL.
"You're always looking short-term and long-term. I knew with a guy like (Mueller) in his third season now, he's developed. He's won a championship. He's done a lot of things at the American Hockey League level. We have to make decisions on players or where they fit in, big picture, moving forward. Saw this as an opportunity to do that, and there's others as well. This by no means is it; Hey, I'm 20-something games in here and starting a sell-off. And no, it was just in conversations with teams. You're always talking players, and like I said, I've got to manage our assets the best I can, and give opportunity to players that deserve."
As for potential future trades, it will be interesting to see what Johnson is able to pull off over the next few months. The Canucks have quite a few pending unrestricted free agents along with experienced players that may draw interest on the trade market. The return is also something to keep an eye on as Johnson has made it clear he is not exclusive looking for draft picks.
"By no means, to be completely honest, am I looking to push all picks out. Sometimes it's just what teams have. But you're also hoping down the road you get in a position where those picks may become useful to acquiring a player or somebody that we need fits into as we're hopefully taking steps forward. So it's not just about the acquisition of picks. I'm hoping to be able to use some of those down the road to be able to better us as a team, on a short-term basis too."
While the Sasson move matches the long-term rebuild blueprint, Johnson's comments about future trades present a different outlook. While every rebuild is different, Vancouver is not in a space where they can be focused on potential success in the short-term. As mentioned, the next few months leading up to the trade deadline will be intriguing as Johnson and his staff will need to make some significant decisions that will impact the franchise for years to come.
May 14, 2026; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Ryan Johnson speaks during a press conference where the Vancouver Canucks name new senior management staff. Henrik Sedin and his twin brother Daniel Sedin have been appointed as co-presidents of hockey operations and Ryan Johnson is now the new general manager of the club at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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