    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 8

    Izzy Cheung
    Oct 2, 2025, 16:31
    Izzy Cheung
    Oct 2, 2025, 16:31
    Updated at: Oct 2, 2025, 16:31

    Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to PWHL Vancouver, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

    In episode eight of Hockey, Actually, Izzy and Nicolleta start by breaking down the newly-released 2025–26 PWHL season schedule and what this means for PWHL Vancouver. Then, they switch gears to the opening of Abbotsford’s 2025–26 Training Camp. Finally, with only a week left until the NHL regular season begins, the girls discuss who could make Vancouver’s opening-night roster. 

    Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode eight. 

    0:20 — PWHL 2025–26 Schedule Release 

    • 0:55 — PWHL Vancouver Home Opener
    • 4:30 — First Away Game 
    • 7:25 — Canucks/PWHL Vancouver Same-Day Games
    • 10:20 — Potential Takeover Tour Dates and Matchups
    • 13:20 — More Must-See Games 

    16:55 — The Newest Abbotsford Canucks Reporter

    18:17 — Abbotsford Canucks’ Training Camp 

    • 19:00 — Players to Watch 

    26:05 — Nils Höglander’s Injury + What It Means 

    • 29:15 — Roster After Monday’s Cuts 
    • 30:30 — Jonathan Lekkerimäki 
    • 32:35 — Vitali Kravtsov 

    34:38 — Roster-Regular Pre-Season Standouts So Far 

    • 34:52 — Thatcher Demko 
    • 37:13 — Filip Chytil 

    Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site

    3 Standouts From The Vancouver Canucks’ 8–1 Pre-Season Win Against The Calgary Flames

    Canucks Light Up The Saddledome With An 8–1 Pre-Season Win Against The Calgary Flames

    5 Vancouver Canucks To Watch In 2025 Pre-Season Game 5 Vs. The Flames

    Watch Episode 8 Here: 

    Previous Episodes: 

    Episode 7

    Episode 6

    Episode 5

    Episode 4

    Episode 3

    Episode 2

    Episode 1

    Credit: @thepwhlofficial/X

    Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

    The Hockey News