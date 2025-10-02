Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 8

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to PWHL Vancouver, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

In episode eight of Hockey, Actually, Izzy and Nicolleta start by breaking down the newly-released 2025–26 PWHL season schedule and what this means for PWHL Vancouver. Then, they switch gears to the opening of Abbotsford’s 2025–26 Training Camp. Finally, with only a week left until the NHL regular season begins, the girls discuss who could make Vancouver’s opening-night roster.

0:20 — PWHL 2025–26 Schedule Release

0:55 — PWHL Vancouver Home Opener

4:30 — First Away Game

7:25 — Canucks/PWHL Vancouver Same-Day Games

10:20 — Potential Takeover Tour Dates and Matchups

13:20 — More Must-See Games

16:55 — The Newest Abbotsford Canucks Reporter

18:17 — Abbotsford Canucks’ Training Camp

19:00 — Players to Watch

26:05 — Nils Höglander’s Injury + What It Means

29:15 — Roster After Monday’s Cuts

30:30 — Jonathan Lekkerimäki

32:35 — Vitali Kravtsov

34:38 — Roster-Regular Pre-Season Standouts So Far

34:52 — Thatcher Demko

37:13 — Filip Chytil

